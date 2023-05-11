Nigerian President-elect Bola Tinubu has departed for Europe, in what his aide described as a “working visit”, and part of final preparations for his assumption of office on May 29.

This is the second time Mr Tinubu will be travelling out of the country since he was declared president-elect in March. He returned to Nigeria on 24 April after a four-week vacation in France.

In a statement on Wednesday, his spokesperson Tunde Rahman said Mr Tinubu “will use the opportunity of the trip to fine-tune the transition plans and programmes, and his policy options with some of his key aides without unnecessary pressures and distractions”.

During the visit, the president-elect will also engage with investors and other key allies hoping to convince them of Nigeria’s readiness to do business under his leadership.

He is scheduled to return shortly for preparations towards his official swearing-in, his aide said.

Mr Tinubu’s victory is being challenged at the presidential election petition tribunal which started hearing on Monday.

The outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his London trip for dental treatment after he attended the King’s coronation last week.

