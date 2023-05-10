Jackson Mayanja will serve a two-match ban after his meltdown in KCCA FC’s 1-0 loss to Vipers SC at Kitende last week.

He will also pay a ssh1 million fine.

“The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has suspended Jackson Mayanja for two StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches effective immediately and fined him UGX 1,000,000 following breach of Article 31 of the FUFA Competition Rules,” a statement by FUFA on Wednesday afternoon said.

The football governing body’s competition disciplinary panel also noted that the gaffer will only be allowed back to the touchline after paying the shs1 million fine.

Mayanja, also nicknamed Mia Mia lost his temper after his side’s last minute loss to defending champions, Vipers in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League on Friday, thanks to a Milton Karisa strike to see the Kitende based team leapfrog KCCA FC to second position on the table.

The affairs at Kitende however didn’t augur well with the interim coach for KCCA who blamed centre referee, Mashood Ssali for poor officiation.

’Today, the best team lost. I want to look straight into the cameras without fear and say it, and I don’t care what happens. Ssali Mashoodi is a problem to this country, that I can say,” he said.

Despite efforts by journalists to call out Mayanja, he never relented blaming the team’s woes on the referee.