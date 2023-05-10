Airtel Uganda has in partnership with Buganda Kingdom announced its commitment to support the 2023 Bika tournament which is aimed at boosting talent among the youth in Buganda Kingdom.

The annual Bika games is a grassroots tournament that draws together 56 clans, including the royal clan, the Abalangira, that make up the Buganda totems.

The this year’s tournament for football and netball was launched on Tuesday at Bulange in Mengo.

“Our existing partnership with Buganda Kingdom, and now the Bika sponsorship present yet another opportunity for us to reaffirm our commitment to transforming lives through sports. We are intentional in investing in grassroot sporting activities that provide an avenue for identifying and developing talent for prominent national tournaments like the Masaza Cup, Uganda Premier League among others,” said Ali Balunywa, the sales director for Airtel Uganda.

The Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga appreciated Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II for promoting youth-led programs such as BIKA tournament, and agribusiness projects, as platforms for mobilizing the youth to meaningfully participate in the transformation of Buganda.

He particularly thanked the Ministry of Sports and Leisure in Buganda for leading the organization of the Bika tournament.

The three months’ tournament will start on May,15 and is projected to attract over 1100 boys and 440 girls from 56 clans who will compete in football and netball games this year, with a fan base of more than 80,000 people who will witness the tournament.

“We thank partners like Airtel Uganda for heeding our call of boosting sports activities in

the Kingdom and coming on board as sponsors of the 2023 Bika Games. The games play a significant role in both personal development and social cohesion among the youth. These tournaments are a good platform for us to mobilize the youth to participate in socioeconomic change programs that foster handwork, savings culture, and positive behaviour change,” Katikkiro Mayiga said.