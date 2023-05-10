Security operatives from the Directorate of Crime Intelligence have cracked down on an organised criminal gang robbing cars from Kampala city.

According to police, this criminal gang also had a garage in Iganga town where they could dismantle and alter the chassis and registration number plates of stolen cars.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said “This criminal gang is involved in a string of motor vehicle robberies in the KMP area and neighbouring districts. They transport them to their criminal hub in Iganga, where they alter them before selling them off.”

Enanga revealed to the press that operatives recovered nine suspected stolen motor vehicles and also arrested nine suspects, who form part of a wider criminal gang, behind such aggravated robberies of motor vehicles in the capital.

He said that this operation was built on the intelligence gathered in an incident of aggravated robbery involving a car that happened in March at the Kajjansi-Lumuli zone in Wakiso district.

“During the robbery, two female adults were sexually assaulted and thereafter, transported to a bush near the National Medial Stores offices, where they were tied to a tree. They were rescued by residents. The thugs robbed their motor vehicle, a spacio white in colour registration number UAX 773C, Shs 900,000, 5 mobile phones and their IDs,” Enanga said.

The motor vehicle was traced and recovered in Iganga town, with tampered number plates.

Dan Makelere Idinda Mubarak, Nkolawano Burhan, Muitebi Shafik, Kakelele Shafik, Muutebi Faiso, Kafero Dirisa, Kafero Sulaiman, and Nabirye Margret were among the nine suspects arrested. However, a major manhunt for other members of the criminal gang is still underway.

According to reports, Iganga town is one of the major hotspots for stolen vehicles. They are altered here before being sold both locally and to neighbouring countries.

It was stated that the arrest of this notorious gang represents a victory for law enforcement in the fight against organised crime targeting motor vehicles. The massive operations are still ongoing, with the goal of apprehending more gang members and holding them accountable for their crimes.

The vehicles have been transferred to CI KMP Headquarters and the police have called upon victims of car theft and robberies to liaise with the KMP team, for further follow-up and inspection.

The recovered motor vehicles with tampered number plates include;

Toyota Harrier, white in colour, under registration number UAW 853K.

Toyota Spacio, white in colour, under registration number UAT 019U.

Toyota Spacio, white in colour, registration number UAT 382E.

Prado green in colour, registration number UAT 385G.

Toyota Noah, dark blue, registration number UAP 714E.

Toyota Noah, white in colour registration number UAR 297Q.

Salon Corolla Black registration number UAG 127T.

Premio Grey in colour registration number UAH 763U.

Fuso white in colour registration number UAQ 148F.