Philip Wokorach showed incomparable talent as his side AS Bedarrides Chateauneuf du Pape defeated CA Perigueux.

Wokorach was selfless as he led his side to their first leg quarter final win in the third tier of French rugby. AS Bedarrides edged CA Perigueux 16-14 in Paris, France .

Wokorach was generally a handful. His pace and physicality were a thorn in the flesh for CA Perigueux players, who had no answers for his skill set.

Wokorach contributed 11 points, which included three penalties, one conversion and a try.

“The win was very important for us because the quarterfinal is played on a home and away basis.

“And having the first leg at home with us emerging victors gives us an upper hand in the return leg,” Wokorach remarked.

His side is in the 3rd division which comprises two pools of 12 teams each.

The top six in pool one at the end of the regular games of the season face off with the top six in pool two to determine the overall winner.