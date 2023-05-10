The Minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi has hailed the role played by telecom companies in driving Uganda’s digital revolution.

“Previously in our village, one would go to the nearest hill and shout their voices out to inform people on the nearest village about an upcoming function or if not, they would send letter. This has changed with phones. We now look at mobile money which has caused a revolution in the way we send money today,” Dr.Baryomunsi said.

“You have continued to deepen areas of financial inclusion and also provide opportunity to people to do these transactions. In fact, one time there was a report to show the money held on mobile money is more than what Ugandans have in commercial banks. This shows you the kind of revolution which has come with technologies.

The minister was speaking during a function at which Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL) and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) launched an open Application Programming Interface (API) initiative that will grant innovators easy and secure online access to integrate their businesses with Airtel Money services, making it easier for them to offer payment services to various value chains.

The launch was at Sheraton Hotel Kampala.

The minister applauded Airtel for the open API initiative that he said will help in the financial digital inclusion drive by government.

“I commend Airtel Uganda for this gesture and challenge all other partners to come up with new products, innovations and improve what they are already providing to make the lives of Ugandans better. The decision to leverage on technology and innovation in the quest to drive financial empowerment is a smart approach towards financial inclusion right from the grassroots. I am pleased to learn that with open APIs, more people can have access to affordable digital financial services to suit any need in any sector whether its health, agriculture, education, among others. These are the right firm steps taken to impact the bigger picture. As such, I would like to appreciate Airtel Money and all partners present here for the tremendous work done with today’s launch of the open APIs initiative,” he said.

Dr. Baryomunsi challenged Ugandans to make use of the advancement in technology for their own benefit and development of the country at large.

“My concern remains that what will it take for us Ugandans to have these technologies applicable to our day to day lives to transform agriculture and help this ordinary farmer address their problems, how are we going to utilize advances in technology to improve services in health care, transport among other?”

The APIs

An API enables different systems to communicate to one another effectively, easing business processes and service delivery.

In Uganda today, the vast majority of APIs are private and only available to third parties at exorbitant costs.

By opening their APIs to third party innovators, Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited will offer services that can enable merchants to transact with respective customers in a safe, instant, and secure way.

“In a bid to deliver competent solutions that are customized to our customer’s needs, we endeavor to partner with a number of entities to ensure digital financial inclusion for all. We thrive on continuous research, innovation and introduction of products and services that securely remove barriers. As such, AMCUL has partnered with key players in the digital financial space to empower and connect our low-income customers with access to and utilization of digital services that leverage innovation and technology to promote financial inclusion. This will be achieved through the open API initiative that we have launched today,” said Japhet Aritho, the AMCUL Managing Director.

He added that the success of such developments which accelerate the integration of merchants with Airtel Money across the country are hinged on impactful strategies as exhibited today.

According to officials, UNCDF’s partnership with AMCUL is part of its flagship program to drive the growth of inclusive digital economies.

Fostering inclusive innovation to deliver affordable services to low-income communities in Uganda, such as smallholder farmers, women, refugees, youth, and MSMEs, is an integral element of this digital agenda

“Over the last ten years, Uganda’s digital financial services ecosystem has grown exponentially, majorly driven by mobile money. The next wave of growth in Uganda’s digital economy will require more innovation beyond payments. Third-party innovators are looking for the opportunity to integrate directly and easily into existing digital systems and infrastructure. By opening their APIs to third-party innovators, financial services providers like Airtel Money foster the growth of new solutions customized to the needs of the population, especially the rural and low-income populations,” said UNCDF digital regional manager in charge of East and Southern Africa, Mike McCaffrey.

The Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali said, “We have continued to provide the necessary infrastructure to partners like AMCUL to support their agenda for accelerating digital financial inclusion. We have a sound network, that is now 5G ready, that provides a good platform for innovators, problem-solvers and such players to create opportunities for growth for individuals and communities.”