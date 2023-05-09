Ethan Musoke and Ronny Ssemujju are the latest Ugandans to feature in the recent episode of The Voice Africa connected by Airtel.

The two graced the stage last Sunday performing Jealous by Labrinth and Fix You by Coldplay respectively. Their performance follows that of Desire Tusiimire, who performed in the second episode making it three Ugandans who have so far featured on The Voice Africa blind auditions.

Ronny and Desire were selected by coach Awilo, thus progressing to the next level of the competition.

However, no coach turned during Ethan’s performance, leading to his elimination.

Of the seven Ugandan representatives, four are yet to perform which presents an opportunity for Uganda to have more contenders who will advance to the next stage of the competition.

The overall winner will walk away with the grand prize of $100,000.

The episodes have attracted millions across Africa and the world over as each of the 14 countries is excited to know who is representing them.

The participating counties include Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Madagascar, Chad, DRC, Malawi, Niger,

Zambia, Seychelles, and the host Nigeria.

During blind auditions, coaches need to be astounded by the voice of the talent.

Ronny Ssemuju.

If they are captivated, they push a button to select the talent for their team whom they will get to coach and possibly turn into the next superstar.

When one gets lucky and more than one coach pushes the button, the contestant gets to choose the coach they want to work with, if no coach turns the contestant gets eliminated.

The vocal musical reality show airs every week and once the show gets into the live performances, viewers will vote via different channels.

The episodes will be broadcasted on cable TV, Free-To-Air, Airtel TV on Sundays at 8:00 pm on Sundays,

and YouTube across the continent from March to September 2023 when the winner will be announced.

Yemi Alade, Awilo Longomba, Lady Jaydee, and Charles Locko Samba from Cameroon will coach the talents who will successfully go through the blind auditions.

The weekly shows are hosted by Dakore Igbuson and Gaetano Kaggwa.