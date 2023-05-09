TikTok and UFC star Hasbulla Magomedov has reportedly been arrested after he and a group of friends were detained by cops for driving offences.

The Russian social media star was reportedly arrested after celebrating a friend’s wedding.

Hasbulla has since broken his silence as the UFC star claims he “wasn’t driving” when the incident took place.

He wrote on Instagram: “We decided to hype a little bit.

“That won’t happen again, people we apologise. We had to answer for it a little bit. I wasn’t driving either.”

Why has Hasbulla Magomedov gone viral on TikTok?

Hasbulla became a cult hero in the MMA community after several videos of the blogger went viral.

He gained the nickname Mini Khabib after he recreated Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s iconic UFC weigh-in.

His pre-fight “press conference” with fellow social media personality Abdu Rozik is one of his most popular videos.

Rozik, 19, has a similar growth disorder which is believed to be GHD – Growth Hormone Deficiency.

Due to the two men’s popularity online, Chechen MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev is reported to be organizing a mixed martial arts fight between them.

However, Uliana Podpalnaya, head of the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association described the fight as “unethical and wrong.”

Hasbulla became a cult hero in the MMA community after several videos of the blogger went viral. He gained the nickname Mini Khabib after he recreated Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s iconic UFC weigh-in. His pre-fight “press conference” with fellow social media personality Abdu Rozik is one of his most popular videos. Rozik, 19, has a similar growth disorder which is believed to be GHD – Growth Hormone Deficiency. Due to the two men’s popularity online, Chechen MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev is reported to be organizing a mixed martial arts fight between them. However, Uliana Podpalnaya, head of the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association described the fight as “unethical and wrong.” She said in a statement that the fight was merely planned to make people laugh and that it would only be taken seriously if martial arts with dwarfism is made a Paralympic sport.

Hasbulla has also been involved in a social media spat with Conor McGregor, after giving his chicken the same name as the Irishman.

Hasbulla has also been involved in a social media spat with Conor McGregor, after giving his chicken the same name as the Irishman. McGregor responded with a tasteless reply, calling him a “smelly little inbred.”

Hasbulla was slammed for controversial cat video

Earlier this year, a video emerged of Russian TikTok star Hasbulla aggressively pulling his cat’s ear, sparking rage on social media.

Earlier this year, a video emerged of Russian TikTok star Hasbulla aggressively pulling his cat’s ear, sparking rage on social media. But Hasbulla has defended his treatment of his cat, Barsik, saying the moggy was misbehaving and he was disciplining it.

He said in a clip shared on Twitter: “Those brothers who think that I was beating the cat, pulled the ear, this and that. I pulled the ear gently.

“I know that people are waiting for the moment, if I write something wrong, to just attack me like this.

“Like, ‘you do this, you do that’. She [Barsik] was misbehaving and I just pulled the ear and that’s it.

“I love my cat more than you. If I didn’t love the cat, I wouldn’t have it at home. My most lovely animal is a cat.

“And when she disobeyed, I scolded her a little. And you are attacking me for nothing.”

Is Hasbulla a UFC fighter?

In September 2022, Hasbulla announced that he signed a five-year UFC contract.

In September 2022, Hasbulla announced that he signed a five-year UFC contract. He went live with the update on his Instagram, which read: “The rumours are true. I have officially signed a deal to fight in the UFC! Details will be revealed by the end of the year.

“Thank you to @ufc, @danawhite, @khabib_nurmagomedov, @sungurov_usa, @justinozuna and everyone who helped make this dream become a reality.

“All my fans will be able to buy a Hasbulla fight kit soon on UFC.com and hasbulla.com.”

Chief Dana White is a huge fan of Hasbullah after meeting him at UFC 267 in the Middle East in October 2021.

Chief Dana White is a huge fan of Hasbullah after meeting him at UFC 267 in the Middle East in October 2021. He is also aware of Hasbulla’s popularity and could use that to help promote the company.

White said of Hasbulla: “So I’m going to tell you something. So the video that he sent saying ‘Dana White I’m coming to Abu Dhabi and UFC’, so when I posted that with me on the plane saying ‘I’m coming’, it’s the biggest post that I’ve ever posted.

White said of Hasbulla: “So I’m going to tell you something. So the video that he sent saying ‘Dana White I’m coming to Abu Dhabi and UFC’, so when I posted that with me on the plane saying ‘I’m coming’, it’s the biggest post that I’ve ever posted. “I have 6.7 million followers on Instagram, 6.4 million people watched that video. Is that f***ing crazy.”

More on Hasbulla as TikTok star ‘arrested’

The 3ft 4in Russian is a viral internet sensation from Dagestan dubbed “Mini Khabib”.

The 3ft 4in Russian is a viral internet sensation from Dagestan dubbed “Mini Khabib”. He has a genetic disorder that gives him childlike characteristics such as stunted growth and a high voice.

Although it has not been officially confirmed, it is believed that he has a form of dwarfism.

Although it has not been officially confirmed, it is believed that he has a form of dwarfism. Hasbulla has been posting content to Instagram since November 2020 but only went viral on TikTok in 2021.

How old is Hasbulla Magomedov?

The Russian native is believed to be 20 years old.

The Russian native is believed to be 20 years old. An exact date of birth is not known but many websites claim he was born in 2003.

According to an interview that Hasbulla did with SportsKeeda, he is 3 foot 4 inches.

The average height for an adult with dwarfism is 4ft with the generally defined height being 4 foot 10 inches.

The average height for an adult with dwarfism is 4ft with the generally defined height being 4 foot 10 inches. What is Hasbulla Magomedov’s net worth?

It has yet to be revealed what Hasbulla’s net worth is, however, various outlets estimate it to be $200k.

However, the social media star’s wealth has surely grown considerably with his newfound fame.

It has yet to be revealed what Hasbulla’s net worth is, however, various outlets estimate it to be $200k. However, the social media star’s wealth has surely grown considerably with his newfound fame. Why was Hasbulla arrested?

On May 8, 2023, it was revealed that Hasbulla and his pals were reportedly arrested by cops “for driving offences.”

He and his friends allegedly drove into the street and interfered with other drivers while celebrating a friend’s wedding in Dagestan in Russia.

On May 8, 2023, it was revealed that Hasbulla and his pals were reportedly arrested by cops “for driving offences.” He and his friends allegedly drove into the street and interfered with other drivers while celebrating a friend’s wedding in Dagestan in Russia. Local reports claim that the group was taken into custody and charged with administrative violations.

Hasbulla’s official Twitter account reposted a poster, writing: “#FreeBulla” on Monday evening following his arrest.

Hasbulla’s official Twitter account reposted a poster, writing: “#FreeBulla” on Monday evening following his arrest. Who is Hasbulla Magomedov?

Hasbulla Magomedov is a blogger and TikTok star from Makhachkala, Russia.

He has a genetic disorder that gives him childlike characteristics such as stunted growth and a high voice. Although it has not been officially confirmed, it is believed that he has a form of dwarfism.

Hasbulla Magomedov is a blogger and TikTok star from Makhachkala, Russia. He has a genetic disorder that gives him childlike characteristics such as stunted growth and a high voice. Although it has not been officially confirmed, it is believed that he has a form of dwarfism. Hasbulla has been posting content to Instagram since November 2020 but only went viral on TikTok in 2021.

In October 2022, he signed a contract with the UFC.

In October 2022, he signed a contract with the UFC. Local police slam reckless drivers after Hasbulla ‘arrest’

Dagestan’s Internal Affairs Ministry shared footage following Hasbulla’s arrest on their Telegram channel.

They captioned the post: “Unbridled wedding fun in Dagestan is known to many and far beyond the borders of the republic.

“In the absence of other ways of entertainment, such a primitive option is still extremely popular – blocking roads for other road users, burning rubber, smashing cars against each other and many other features that, in fact, have nothing to do with the celebration.

“All participants of ‘wedding emotions’, as they themselves call it, were taken to the police, and in relation to them, employees of the State Traffic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan drew up administrative protocols for all violations.”

Dagestan’s Internal Affairs Ministry shared footage following Hasbulla’s arrest on their Telegram channel. They captioned the post: “Unbridled wedding fun in Dagestan is known to many and far beyond the borders of the republic. “In the absence of other ways of entertainment, such a primitive option is still extremely popular – blocking roads for other road users, burning rubber, smashing cars against each other and many other features that, in fact, have nothing to do with the celebration. “All participants of ‘wedding emotions’, as they themselves call it, were taken to the police, and in relation to them, employees of the State Traffic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan drew up administrative protocols for all violations.” Hasbulla breaks silence after ‘arrest’

TikTok star Hasbulla has broken his silence following reports he was ‘arrested’.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “We decided to hype a little bit.

“That won’t happen again, people we apologise. We had to answer for it a little bit.

“I wasn’t driving either.”

TikTok star Hasbulla has broken his silence following reports he was ‘arrested’. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “We decided to hype a little bit. “That won’t happen again, people we apologise. We had to answer for it a little bit. “I wasn’t driving either.” TikTok and UFC star ‘arrested’

TikTok star and UFC fighter Hasbulla Magomedov has reportedly been arrested after he and his pals were “detained by cops for driving offences”.

Hasbulla, 20, from Dagestan in Russia, is said to have been arrested after he and a group of friends drove into the street and interfered with other drivers while celebrating a friend’s wedding.

Hasbulla claims he “wasn’t driving” when the incident took place.

Source: The Sun