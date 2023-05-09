Sanyuka TV, Uganda’s leading local entertainment channel, has successfully hosted the Sanyuka Naffe event in various Kampala suburbs, drawing thousands of enthusiastic fans who enjoyed great music and had fun interactions with their favorite Sanyuka TV presenters.

The Sanyuka Naffe campaign, which lasted for eight weeks, saw the Sanyuka TV team visit different suburbs, including Nansana, Busega, Kawempe, Makindye Bukesa, Kabuusu, Nyanama, and Lubya, entertaining fans with top artists such as Ziza Bafana, David Lutalo, Chozen Blood, Tom Dee, and King Micheal, Spice Diana, Alien Skin and many more.

The event attracted over 10,000 people in various locations, demonstrated the station’s ability to bring quality entertainment closer to its viewers. According to Nicholas Ngobi, the Sanyuka TV brand manager, the warm reception the Sanyuka team received from the community was a positive sign for both the brand and the presenters. “Sanyuka TV is a station for every Ugandan, and we shall make sure every Ugandan gets to experience the joy that Sanyuka TV has to offer,” said Ngobi.

Sanyuka TV is known for its broad range of lifestyle and entertainment programs, such as Uncut Sabula, Music Jam – Tunnyuke, Morning Xpress, and Big Deal. The channel is available on multiple platforms, including DStv, GOtv, Zuku TV, StarTimes, and Free-To-Air, and viewers can also stream Sanyuka TV online via Afro Mobile. The Sanyuka Naffe campaign’s success has also proven the channel’s growing viewership as more people discover the channel’s unique offerings.

The Sanyuka team looks forward to bringing more entertainment closer to the people, and Ugandans can look forward to more events in their areas. The Sanyuka TV team is set to bring the experience to fans in different parts of Uganda in the coming months, “On behalf of Sanyuka TV, we would like to thank our fans who have made the central region Sanyuka Naffe campaign such an outstanding success every week for the last eight weeks. It’s now time to share the happiness with our fans in different regions.” said brand manager Ngobi.