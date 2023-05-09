Many sports clubs in Uganda tend to never give a second thought to their media relations. In fact many clubs consider having a functional communications arm as an expense rather than an investment. This is a huge mistake!

Not only does it result in missed opportunities to gain exposure, engage with fans, and attract sponsors, but it also damages the positive relationships these clubs need with the media.

In a world where sports news segments were once considered the unused seven minutes at the end of a bulletin, waiting for the media to come to you is the biggest disservice you can subject your entity to.

Instead, why not reach out to journalists and media outlets to provide them with relevant and interesting content? This proactive approach is exactly what successful clubs like KCCA FC have done.

They have a dedicated media relations team that works closely with journalists to provide them with up-to-date information about the club’s activities. By doing so, KCCA FC has received positive media coverage and increased fan engagement.

But it’s not just about providing timely score updates and next fixture announcements. Storytelling is key in shaping and owning a club’s narrative.

Clubs need to prioritize creating compelling content that tells a story about their history, players, and achievements. This kind of content creates an emotional connection with fans, leading to increased fan loyalty and engagement. In turn, this often leads to increased revenue for the club through merchandise sales, ticket sales, and sponsorships.

So, if you want to be successful in a highly competitive sporting landscape, creating compelling content should be at the top of your to-do list.

It’s not just about social media, either. Sure, a social media handler can be a great resource, but they’re just one part of the equation. Sports clubs need to build and maintain positive relationships with the media by providing journalists with access to players, coaches, and facilities. The media should also be given timely and accurate information about the club’s activities.

Unfortunately, in Uganda, we seem to live in a sports world where even unnecessary information is kept like its top secret! By giving the media regular updates and access to players and coaches for interviews, clubs can generate positive media coverage and increase fan engagement.

So, what’s the solution? Sports clubs in Uganda need to take their media relations and communication strategy seriously.

They should invest in personnel with the skills and expertise needed to create a comprehensive and effective communications strategy that will engage fans, attract sponsors, and generate revenue.

Public Relations Officers, for example, can be considered assets rather than expenses. This personnel should be allowed to work closely with the media and sponsors to create a positive image of the club. By doing so, clubs can ensure that their story leads and is told in a positive factual light. So, come on, sports clubs in Uganda, about time you stepped up your game!