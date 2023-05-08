UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday for talks aiming for a ceasefire between Sudan’s warring military factions, a spokesperson said.

Mr Griffiths is in Jeddah “to engage in humanitarian issues related to Sudan,” UN spokeswoman Eri Kaneko said.

Representatives from Sudan’s warring armies have arrived in Saudi Arabia for their first face-to-face negotiations.

The “pre-negotiation talks” between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had been due to start on Saturday in Jeddah. They are sponsored by the US and Saudi Arabia.

Both sides have said they will discuss a humanitarian truce but not an end to the conflict. Several ceasefires have broken down since the fighting began weeks ago.

There has been no word so far about whether the meeting has taken place or who the representatives from both sides are.

Saturday’s talks come amid reports of continuing clashes in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

Hundreds of people have been killed and nearly 450,000 civilians displaced since the fighting began.