The Members of Parliament on the committee of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) on Thursday paid a visit to sericulture projects in Mukono and Kayunga districts.

Commonly carried out in China, India and Japan, sericulture is the art and science of rearing silkworms for production of raw silk and its end product.

The committee’s visit aimed at monitoring the progress of the sericulture projects currently being implemented by Tropical Institute of Development Innovation (TRIDI) with support from the government.

Worth noting is that in 2021/22 Financial Year, the Parliament approved Shs42 billion to support sericulture projects across the country. However, the funds are yet to be released.

The committee’s first inspection happened at Namasumbi fibre and textile sericulture station in Mukono where 40 acres of mulberry trees have been planted.

The mulberry trees habour Silkworms, the larva of a moth native that spins a cocoon, which is unraveled into a single long mulberry silk fiber; several fibers are then spun into mulberry silk thread which is then woven into silk fabric used to make silk bedding, accessories, and clothing

.

Addressing the members on the committee, the executive director of TRIDI, Clet Masiga, said they have so far, put up two multipurpose structures for both input and output in the area, including one for egg production and the other for chemicals.

He noted that the factory is in its final phases and that they are waiting for the funds from government to get the projects fully running.

“We have all sorts of assorted equipment. One is to ensure that the temperatures in different rooms which do different roles are maintained constant. So, we are going to have those rooms which have temperatures of -180 degrees suitable for hatching,” Masiga said.

He added, “We now have an equipment that checks whether the silk worms have diseases, and then we do sorting of the worms to check which are female or male.”

He, however, expressed concerns over delay by the government through the Ministry of STI to release the funds approved in the last year’s financial year. He said this is affecting the progress of the projects since it makes it hard to cover labour costs and projects’ maintenance.

The MPs later visited another project in Mulaya village, Mbale sub county in Kayunga District where government invested Shs4billion to buy 400 acres of land for mulberry rearing.

Speaking to the Nile Post, the chairperson of the Committee, who is also the MP for Pian County Nabilatuk, Remigio Achia, said they visited the sites to scrutinise the progress of the projects and to also get to know what is on the ground.

He highlighted that the sericulture project is a strategic investment considering it has been employing hundreds of people in the within and surrounding areas.

He, however, expressed dissapointment over hundreds of casual workers at the station that have gone months without payment, something TRIDI attributes to delay in release of funds by the government.

The locals urged government to release the funds so that TRIDI can pay ttheir arrears.

Achai said that whereas the financial year is coming to an end next month, he was optimistic that resources needed to invest in the projects and to pay the casual workers can still be found.

“The money is not yet in the budget. That’s why we are here; to scrutinise how much we have put in the budget, and how much can be released. We are aware that there’s Shs42 billion for this project..the money is there but we need to find a way of making an arrangement for the money to be released.” Achai said.

On the issue of delayed funding, Achia said, “Unfortunately, the President reorganised the ministries. Now, the money has been transferred directly under the presidency. Now we have to start a new procedure. That’s why money has delayed.”

So far, the MPs on the committee have visited sericulture projects in Sheema, Kween, Kamuli, Bulambuli, Kayunga, Mukono districts.

Achai says the report on the projects is almost complete but they wanted to see, not concluding by seeing a few sites but rather using a big picture to see the gravity of some of the challenges affecting the projects.