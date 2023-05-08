The High Court in Kampala has ruled that five suspects in the kidnap and gruesome murder of social worker, Maria Nagirinya and his driver Ronald Kitayimbwa have a case to answer and should be put on trial to defend themselves against the charges.

Justice Isaac Muwata on Monday said basing on the evidence from prosecution witnesses, a prima facie case (strong ground) had been established to warrant the five to make their defence.

“In light of the above evidence adduced by the prosecution, there is need for accused persons to defend themselves pursuant to section 73 (2) of the Trial and Indictment Act. Each of the accused persons is therefore required to defend themselves as required by the law,” Justice Muwata ruled on Monday.

The accused include Copriyam Kasolo, Johnson Lubega, Nassif Kalyango, Hassan Kisekka, Sharif Mpanga face six counts of murder, kidnap and aggravated robbery after kidnapping Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa in 2019 from her gate in Lungujja, killed them and later dumped their bodies in Nakitutuli swamp along the Mukono-Kayunga Road.

On Monday Justice Muwataa ruled that evidence by the prosecution links all the five accused persons to the murder which requires the defence.

He said phone data analysis evidence as well as other forms of evidence by the state clearly place all the five on the crime scene at Lungujja and then Nakitutli swamp in Mukono district.

The judge threw out Kasolo’s claims that he had been tortured by security to force him confess to the murder.

“This was settled during the trial within a trial when court found there was no torture against the accused and charge and caution statement was got legally,” the judge said.

He also noted that Kasolo’s claim that he was detained beyond the mandatory 48 hours cannot stop him from being prosecuted.

Justice Muwata therefore noted that the five have to prepare to defend themselves on the kidnap, murder and aggravated robbery charges .

He advised that they can defend themselves by self-testimony, making sworn or unsworn statements or calling witnesses.

“Your lawyers should be able to advise you more about that,” he ruled.

He adjourned the case to May, 16 for the accused to start defending themselves.