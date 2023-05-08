Kyambogo University guild office has announced that lectures, and tests have been called off amidst ongoing industrial action by students.

Last week, the students staged demonstrations at the university, demanding among others; release of allowances for government-sponsored students, waiving of surcharges, immediate uploading of marks, and paying of demotivated lecturers.

According to a letter dated May 7, 2023 by the university guild president, Adrine Wafula to students, several engagements are so far ongoing in order to have the students’ demands handled as fast as possible.

He added that the guild president’s office and the university top management is set to have a meeting with the guild leaders this Monday, to come up with solutions to the challenges at hand.

In the meantime, Wafula, said the industrial action would continue, adding that lectures, tests and courseworks have been called off for the time being.

“The purpose of this letter therefore is to call off all lectures, tests and coursework’s that were to be conducted tomorrow, and no student should be found attending any lectures or tests tomorrow. All coordinators should inform the lecturers to reschedule tomorrow’s programs,” the guild president directed.

Last week’s demonstrations saw the guild president and several students arrested and detained at Jinja Road police station on charges of holding unlawful processions. However, these were later released on police bond.

Following the demonstrations, the university management said last week, they were open to dialogue as a way of resolving the raised grievances but said they awaited the official submission from the guild president for consideration and future submission to the university council.