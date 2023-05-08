The Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga has said he will not waste time engaging different social media commentators who go about demanding to know the health and welfare of the Buganda Kingdom Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi.

In media interaction with journalists in Kampala, Mayiga said that he has never been a doctor and the Kabaka is not under his medical supervision, hence he is not answerable to online critiques regarding the King’s health.

“You expect me to stand up and talk about Kabaka’s health? There are people who are using this excuse to derail us, they have got ill aims. How do you expect me to stand on the platform and talk about the Kabaka’s health!” Mayiga wondered.

He said that some people he is well aware of are trying hard to derail the programs of the Kabaka by engaging in unnecessary insinuations about his health and welfare. He however decline to name them.

He instead vowed that the wonderful programs of the Kingdom will continue, irrespective of their retarding talk.

Mayiga however confirmed that Kabaka is under good medical personnel who are giving him the best treatment whenever needed.

“I’m not a doctor and I am not the person treating the Kabaka but what I can assure you is that whenever the Kabaka falls sick, he gets treated by the best physicians. Health is an issue to do with privacy and at no time I will be in a position to discuss Kabakas’ health,” he said.

Mayiga came under scathing attack from a section of Baganda who accused him of keeping the Kabaka’s health condition under the radar.

These were further stalked when the Kabaka turned up at one of the Kingdom functions looking feeble and in visibly bad shape.

The critics would later castigate Mayiga for doing a bad job as the Kabaka’s chief of staff, accusing him of abandoning the king to be claimed by whatever was ailing him.

In August 2020, there were strong rumours suggesting that Kabaka had died in Nairobi where he was admitted for poisoning.

However, President Museveni in a directive said anyone who continued with such rumour will be arrested.

Museveni added that “Social media has become a centre of misbehaviour”.