Bell Lager has revealed the panel of judges that will select the brand’s Chief Enjoyments Officer (CEO) following the launch of the CEO campaign early last month.

The campaign is searching for young adults aged 21 years and older with commendable social skills with the ability to turn boring moments into amazing fun times with Bell Lager, and the prizes include a complete room makeover and a brand-new Renault Kwid upon the successful completion of selected challenges.

These challenges will be guided by a panel of judges who innately speak to the nature of the

campaign as they are enjoyments masters themselves.

The judges include Harmonie Kyomugisha, an t actor, events host, and influence largely known for her proficient acting skills and the weekly karaoke sessions that she hosts at different bar joints.

Her biggest platform is Instagram, where she shares her daily work and enjoyments plot.

The judges also include Jerry Mehn radio host , a practising lawyer and a weekly deejay at Thrones.

He is both a party lover and a go-getter and embodies the work hard, play hard aspect of the CEO campaign.

Also on the list of judges is Jerry Berry, a university student and spirited influencer with a great network in the university space.

He is largely focused on making money through fashion styling and identifies as a hustler.

“Our dynamic trio of judges represents all that the Chief Enjoyments Officer campaign is looking for and we encourage the young adults out there to be a part of this campaign and get rewarded for letting the good times flow,” Justin Agaba, Bell Lager’s representative.

To participate, interested persons must be at least 21 years old and submit a 30-second video of themselves having a good time with their crew and some Bell Lager, upload it to Twitter and Instagram under the hashtag #BellLagerCEO and tag the official Bell Lager accounts for a chance to win a brand-new Renault Kwid.