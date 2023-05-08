The Anti-Counterfeit Network Africa together with Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), CID, Interpol, Judicial Training Institute (JTI), Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), National Drug Authority (NDA), Ministry of Agriculture and the Feed the Future/Inclusive Agriculture Markets have extended their ‘fight against fakes’ campaign and the anti-counterfeit whistle-blowing platform to Elgon region.

The fight against fake campaign activated through a song competition and arts to ensure farmers, brand owners, consumers, agro-input traders as well as public and private sector thought leaders are not only systematically rallied against fakes but also galvanized around Intellectual Property rights protection and promotion.

According to the Feed the Future/Inclusive Agriculture Markets Activity – ACN Africa 2022 study that was carried out in the Elgon sub region of Uganda, 66% of the Respondents “agree that counterfeits will always be among us” pointing to normalcy and a sense of public resignation.

Speaking at the function, Collins Apuoyo, the Chief of party Feed The Future Uganda Inclusive Agricultural Markets Activity, lauded the winners, the launch of the “Fight Against Fakes” and Fakes Desk saying that it’s a novel idea. “This is a good idea. People can report counterfeits online and they get redressed. This idea of the fake desk will change the way counterfeits are,” said Mr Apuoyo.

Apuoyo added that one of the objectives of the Feed the Future Uganda Inclusive Agricultural Markets Activity is to increase productivity in Uganda yet one of the challenges they have encountered is farmers using agricultural products that are counterfeited.

“We are interested in driving the change that would lead to fewer counterfeits on the market in Uganda. What we have seen is one of the strategies we are using to try to make people understand the message of fake is fake,” he said.

Fred Muwema, ACN Africa’s chairman, said that the launch of the fake desk is indicative of ACN’s belief in action rather than words.

“We don’t just talk but work and we do research,” said Muwema who is also ACN’s legal Director.

He said that there’s a need for several stakeholders to work together to combat counterfeits.

“We can’t leave the fight against counterfeits to farmers in Bulambuli,” he said alluding to one of the districts that form the Elgon region.

“We started with a baseline study here in the Elgon and the study revealed a lot of ignorance about counterfeits. We are all ignorant because the study showed no single case was reported to the police. No case went to the ODDP’s office. No case went to the court.”

In the end, Alex Wandeka, marched away with Shs3 million having got the better of four other competitors in the FAKE is FAKE singing competition that targeted upcoming artists in and around Elgon region.

“When I joined the competitions I didn’t expect to win but I’m happy I’ve won. I want to be an apostle in this fight against counterfeits in Agro-products,” Wandeka said.