The Duke of Sussex attended his father’s Coronation, sitting two rows from his brother at Westminster Abbey.
The prince arrived without his wife Meghan, who stayed in the US, and he left immediately afterwards for a return flight from Heathrow.
The BBC understands he was not invited to appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following the ceremony.
It is the first time he has been seen publicly with his family since his controversial memoir Spare came out.
Prince Harry, who had arrived from the US on Friday, got into a car alone shortly after the service had finished.
Ninety minutes later, on the Buckingham Palace balcony, the King and Queen were joined by other working members of the Royal Family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children.
Prince Harry’s wife, the Duchess of Sussex, remained in Los Angeles with their children, where their son Prince Archie is celebrating his fourth birthday.
A source earlier told the US outlet Page Six that Prince Harry intended to make “every effort to get back in time for Archie’s birthday”.
Prince Harry wore a morning suit and medals at the ceremony and he sat with his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in the third row, along with his uncle the Duke of York, Prince Andrew.
Two rows ahead in the front were the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.
For the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last year, Prince Harry was in the second row – directly behind the King – at the abbey.
Source: BBC
Leave a Reply