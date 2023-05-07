When it comes to food and our busy schedules, we all have found ourselves in a need to either just order for take away, buy from our favorite street food vendor or just settle for the go to rolex. And we if we are not careful this can become a daily which in the end is not healthy.

One of the easy foods to store for a long time is pasta in all its forms, shapes and sizes. I for one always has to have pasta in the house, its not that I eat everyday, but I stock it up for the days when I don’t have the energy to peel matoke, or potatoes and yet can’t turn to the mouth watering deep friend street food(the recycled cooking oil is a story for another day).

I have overtime experimented with different recipes for pasta but this one here is one I find myself turning to for a quick easy and yet delicious meal. This is the one I call all in one pot pasta. As you get from the name, everything is cooked in one pot. For the sauce I will either use minced meat or shredded chicken, bacon or frankfurters depending on what I have available, and if non of the meats are available, I will still settle for a simple vegetarian all in one pot meal.

So for this Sunday, I will share the all in pot pasta meal with mince meat.

Here is what you need,

400gms pasta, any can do I prefer rotini or fusilli the (twist shaped ones)

half kg of minced beef

2 carrots

1 tomato

1 onion

garlic(the more for me the merrierJ)

Salt

Tomato paste

Thyme

Oregano

Cooking oil

And 2 cups of water(cold or hot is up to you)

Black pepper

Paprika

Optional—Chilli flakes

Lets get on with it.

Heat the cooking oil about 2 table spoons

Add your sliced onions and garlic cook till tender

Add your minced meat, cooking as you separate it

Once it is cooked

Add, the black pepper, salt, paprika , chilli flakes, Oregano and Thyme.

Stir and add the tomato sliced and 2 table spoons of tomato paste plus diced carrots.

Once its all mixed up nicely, add your 2 cups of water, then add the pasta

Stir to make sure they are not sticking together, then cover, lower the heat and cook for 15 mins.

You can then serve with a salsa(kachumbari) or avocado or any salad of your choice.

When you try this recipe, share your feedback and let me know how it tasted.