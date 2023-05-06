The Uganda Peoples Defence Force (UPDF) will not participate in the burial of one of their own Private Wilson Sabiiti but will accord all necessary respects to Minister Charles Okello Engola.

According to the army spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, the army is not mandated to bury an officer who commits suicide or an act like Sabiiti did.

However, Brig Gen Kulayigye says that the army will make am consideration on behalf of the family by transporting the body to the funeral venue, in his home in Kabarole District.

“In most cases, the family takes care of the arrangements, but the UPDF will support the family in transporting the body to the funeral venue. As soon as the body is delivered, we shall disperse,” Kulayigye said.

In contrast, however, Sabiiti’s boss Minister Charles Engola who is also a retired soldier will be buried with military honours.

“We shall bury him with all the respects of an officer at a higher rank with a gun salute,” Kulayigye said.

Pte Sabiiti shot MInister Engola while they set off for duty last week before turning the gun on himself.