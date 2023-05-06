The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem has hailed Goldmine Finance Limited, a leading financial institution for services offered to members of the public.

‘’I am happy to be a part of this huge milestone. And I am very proud of Goldmine Finance’s success story; a story of a young man who created a business almost 10 years ago serves as an inspiration to so many Ugandans today,”Oryem said.

He was speaking during a ceremony to open the financial institution’s newest branch in Ntinda, Kampala located at Aponye Mall.

The minister used the occasion to encourage young people to think outside of the box, have a strong will and belief in oneself to create businesses.

Speaking at the same function, the Goldmine Finance Managing Director, Allan Tayebwa said the new branch boasts of a modern facility in the heart of Kampala comes to provide customers with a seamless banking experience.

He noted that the new branch features a comfortable waiting area, and a team of friendly and knowledgeable staff members dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service.

“We are excited to expand our presence to Ntinda to provide our customers and the general public with greater accessibility to our financial products and services,” Tayebwa said.

“Our new branch is a reflection of our strong commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions and personalized services to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

He noted that with this new branch, customers will be able to get personal loans, business and mobile loans.

Among other guests at the function was Ezra Balihamwe, the Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority(UMRA) Director for supervision and Alfred Agaba, the Goldmine Finance Chairman Board of Directors among other people.