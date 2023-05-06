President Museveni, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces has made several changes in the leadership of the Ugandan army, UPDF.

The changes have seen the Military Police commander, Maj Gen Don Nabasa replace Brig Joseph Balikuddembe as the UPDF third infantry division commander.

Maj Gen Nabasa previously served as the Special Forces Commander and later sent for a military course abroad before being sent to Somalia as the UPDF contingent commander until in December, 2021 when he assumed office as the Military Police commander.

Brig Balikuddembe earlier this week left Karamoja sub region, the headquarters of the third infantry division as he prepares to undergo a strategic course at National Defence College-Uganda.

He will be part of the second cohort to be admitted at Uganda’s National Defence College found in Buikwe district.

The first cohort was passed out in January this year.

The latest changes have also seen Brig Gen James Kinalwa appointed the new Chief of Personnel and Administration in the UPDF whereas Brig Gen Eugene Ssenkumba Ssebugwawo is now the head of the national emergency coordination centre in the OPM.

On the other side, Brig Gen William Bainomugisha has been appointed as the commandant of the Military Police to fill the position left behind by Maj Gen Don Nabasa whereas Brig Gen Micheal Kabango is now the fourth infantry division commander.

Brig Bainomugisha is back at a position he is familiar with, having previously served as Military Police commander from 2018 until 2020 when he was replaced by Keith Katungi who was then a colonel but is currently at the rank of Brigadier in the UPDF.