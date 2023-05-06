At least 300 Emyooga saccos in the greater Masaka area are each set to benefit from a shs6 billion additional funding from government through the Microfinance Support Centre.

“President Museveni directed that each year we add you money. I decided that the additional funding first goes to only those saccos that are performing well. I don’t decide who is eligible to get money but rather the RDCs and RCC. Microfinance Support Centre or myself don’t have the power to determine who gets the extra funding but the RDCs who are commanders of Emyooga program in the district,” State Minister for Microfinance, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo said.

“The RDCs and RCCs have made a list of 300 saccos to get the shs20 million each. Even in the forthcoming financial year, we shall add you until we are sure you have benefitted.”

The minister was on Friday speaking during an exhibition by Emyooga saccos in the greater Masaka region held at Masaka constitutional square.

The minister said the additional funding from government is to motivate the saccos as a way of ensuring they use the money responsibly for members’ benefit.

“The problem we have with politicians, especially those from the opposition is making unnecessary statements about Emyooga cash. You hear them on radios and TVs saying we should have used the money for other projects like road construction. However, they should know this money was budgeted to go for Emyooga and we can’t divert it to something else. Those people are not caring about you. Listen to the proper message we are telling you not those other people,”Kasolo said.

The minister promised to help Emyooga saccos involved in value addition to get certified by the Uganda National Bureau of Standards(UNBS) to ensure their products can be solved to bigger markets.

He also reminded Emyooga sacco leaders that government programs are meant to benefit every Ugandan despite their political affiliation.

Kasolo explained that as long as one is a stand-up member of the community, it shouldn’t matter whether they are NRM supporters or not.