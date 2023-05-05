Last week, we examined the different trims and technical features of the Volkswagen Tiguan and this week, we shall investigate the common problems experienced by current owners and advise on the best ways to resolve or deal with them.

The launch of this model by Volkswagen in 2007 has seen it gain wider acceptance and recognition over the years. Despite its immense popularity, there are some issues that have been reported by Tiguan owners of all the different trims, and we will take an in-depth look into these problems in the following section.

Engine problems

One of the most common problems with the Volkswagen Tiguan is with its engine. It’s worth noting that over the years, different engine improvements were made and these errors kept declining as the years progressed further. However, commonly, the engine may experience random misfires and/or hesitations. This is common in faulty ignition coils and very brittle coil connectors. These can also be caused by other factors such as faulty fuel injectors and worn-out spark plugs.

It’s also known to have an issue with coolant leaks that range from frayed coolant flanges and hoses, coolant reservoirs, and weak caps to the coolant pump itself. Many times, these are catalyzed by people using the wrong type of coolant or simply adding water as opposed to following the technical manuals.

It’s also commonly known for the first generation EA888 engine stretching its timing chain which can lead to engine failure. The best way to go about this issue is to be proactive and replace the timing chain kit if you’re not sure whether it’s been done before.

To address these engine issues and all those described below, S-Line Motors has invested in technical knowledge and skills by carefully and selectively hiring and training all its technicians to be able to not only use the different system diagnostics tools and aides available but also trained its technicians on the different systems and subsystems in these cars to ensure a one-off fix that not only saves diagnostics frustrations but also saves the client from unnecessary expenses on misdiagnosis and botched repairs.

Transmission problems

Another fairly common problem with the Volkswagen Tiguan is transmission issues. Owners may experience gear slipping / false neutrals, harsh shifting of particular gears, and in a rare case, total transmission failure. These issues can be caused by various factors, such as low transmission fluid levels because of active leaks, delayed and thus worn-out transmission fluid, faulty shift solenoids, and sensors. To address these issues, it’s important to have the vehicle’s transmission serviced regularly with the correct fluids and filters and to diagnose and repair any issues promptly. As the notion always is, regular service and keeping to scheduled maintenance will always prevent such errors from coming up and helps to avert any such common problems from happening in the first place.

Electrical problems

Owners may experience issues with the Adaptive Front Lighting System (AFS), intermittent door lock issues, low engine oil level warning, hard start, Electronic Power Control (EPC) interventions, ABS sensors faults, and so on. These issues can be caused by a variety of factors, such as faulty wiring from previous (botched) repairs, throttle body or associated connectors, or right down to worn-out parts because of age degeneration or even a dead battery. To address these issues, it’s important to have your vehicle only fixed at a repair facility where utmost attention to electrical and electronics works is performed and where whichever technician handling it has concrete knowledge of how the different systems function. Also, it’s worth noting that one needs to have the vehicle’s electrical system checked regularly; and have any issues diagnosed and repaired promptly by a qualified mechanic to avoid the compounded faults syndrome.

Suspension problems

The suspension system is an important part of any vehicle, and the Volkswagen Tiguan is no exception. Owners may experience issues with the suspension, such as excessive bouncing, clanking, and banging noises when driving on rough roads, vibrations when driving at specific speeds, wobbly steering wheel, or uneven tire wear. These issues can be caused by a variety of factors, such as worn-out shocks or struts, damaged control arms and bushes, and worn-out driveshaft constant velocity joints.

To address these issues, it’s important to have your vehicle’s suspension system checked regularly, exercise great care when driving over potholes, humps and rough roads, and if the noises are beyond desirable levels, to have any issues diagnosed and repaired promptly by a qualified mechanic.

The Volkswagen Tiguan’s air conditioning system can also experience issues, such as blowing warm air or not working at all. These issues can be caused by a variety of factors, such as a faulty compressor, low refrigerant levels, seized blower, or a clogged condenser. Fuel system problems may show up as poor fuel economy, loss of power, or failure to start due to a lack of fuel pressure. These issues can be caused by a variety of factors, such as a clogged fuel filter or a faulty fuel pump. Some Tiguan owners can experience issues with its braking system. This may appear as brake pedal pulsation or noise when applying the brakes. These issues can be caused by a variety of factors, such as worn-out brake pads or damaged rotors.

COMPARISON WITH OTHER BRANDS IN SIMILAR PLATFORM

The Volkswagen Tiguan is popular for those seeking a compact crossover SUV. It competes with several other car models in its class, including the Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX5, Ford Escape, Kia Sportage, and others. However, the Tiguan has several advantages that make it stand out from the competition.

Spacious interior

The Tiguan has a spacious and comfortable interior, with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. It offers more passenger volume than the Toyota RAV4 and the Mazda CX5, making it a great choice for families or those who frequently travel with others.

Advanced safety features

Volkswagen has a strong reputation for safety, and the Tiguan is no exception. It comes with several advanced safety features, including a rear view camera, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. These features are not standard on all models of the Toyota RAV4 or the Mazda CX5, giving the Tiguan an advantage in this category.

Smooth and responsive driving

The Tiguan offers a smooth and responsive driving experience, with a comfortable ride and excellent handling. Its turbocharged engine provides plenty of power and comes standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This gives it an advantage over the Ford Escape and the Kia Sportage, which have less powerful engines and less advanced transmissions.

Impressive technology features

The Tiguan comes with several impressive technology features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a premium sound system. These features are not standard on all models of the Toyota RAV4 or the Mazda CX5, giving the Tiguan an advantage in this category as well.

Stylish design

The Tiguan has a sleek and stylish design, with a modern exterior and a well-designed interior as compared with cars of the same year of manufacture. Its attention to detail and high-quality materials give it an advantage over the Kia Sportage and other competitors in terms of aesthetics.

Due to the numerous advantages it has, the Volkswagen Tiguan is an outstanding option compared to other cars in the same class of compact crossover SUVs. Its spacious interior, advanced safety features, smooth and responsive driving, impressive technology features, and stylish design make it a top choice therefore for those searching in the market.

In summary, the common problems experienced by the Volkswagen Tiguan are typical of issues every other car brand would go through if it is not maintained regularly or if the technician attending to it is not familiar with the car’s specific systems and how they are designed to function. This model is sensitive to technical expertise and that’s why at S-Line Motors, we’ve chosen to invest all our brains and resources to specialize in the Volkswagen and Audi brand. This not only achieves first-time diagnostics correctness but also the time and financial resources spent on unnecessary repairs over wrong diagnostics. Come to us and experience what a real satisfactory Tiguan Service and Repair feels like!

OKELLO SAMUEL

B.Eng. Automotive and Power Engineering

Technical Director

S-LINE MOTORS LTD

VOLKSWAGEN AND AUDI SPECIALIST REPAIR WORKSHOP

Plot 6, Ojara Close, Mbuya

https://goo.gl/maps/bEGeVEN7tUVTqHnu8

0779745722 / 0708000888