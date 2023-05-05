Medical Officers Special Grade (MOSG) who are the supervisors of the striking medical officers have threatened to lay down their tools over salary discrepancies.

Their threat to strike comes amidst protests by pre-interns who are calling for their deployment and the Senior House Officers whose strike has entered day five today.

A Specialist doctor is one who has attained a bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery and masters of medicine degree in different specialties.

This category includes; surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, internal medicine among others, with or without additional training in the same field.

This takes between nine to twelve years of medical school to become one.

Specialist categories are currently deployed in the Uganda public service under the ranks: Special Grade Medical Officer, consultant, and senior consultant depending on seniority achieved from the years of experience the specialist has attained.

While speaking to the media in Kampala on Thursday under their umbrella body, Uganda Medical Association (UMA), the specialists have given the government an ultimatum of not later than Monday next week to attend to their grievances.

The UMA secretary general, Dr. Herbert Luswata said currently, the difference in pay between a medical officer with a bachelor of medicine and a bachelor of surgery degree only and that of a specialist doctor plus additional subspecialist training is only 12.2%.

“The difference in salary between the specialist and a consultant is a whopping 102% and yet the two categories of specialist doctors have similar minimum qualifications the only difference being the number of years in service,” he explained.

Luswata said this discrepancy is extremely unrealistic, unfair, and demoralising to this category of specialists as it clearly disregards their set of qualifications in comparison to the latter group.

A specialist provides supervision to medical officers, provides specialised care to patients seeking care, and teaches and supervises medical students, medical interns, residents, and fellows in training.

Many of these specialists are doing administrative work in referral and national referral hospitals and in some cases are even heading departments where the consultants are short in supply.

Luswata said the amount of work these specialists do cannot be disregarded to the level of offering them the amount of pay they currently earn in comparison to the consultant colleagues whose job description is similar to theirs.

“As UMA we propose that the salary of a specialist should be fair to match their set of qualifications and job descriptions,” he said.

The medical doctors want their salaries to be raised to 11 million from Shs 6 million they are currently earning. They have threatened to go on strike on May 9 if their demands are addressed.

Luswata asked the government to provide the Shs 21 billion required to correct salary discrepancies for the supervisors of senior house officers and medical interns.

This is part of the supplementary budget for interns and senior house officers’ allowances in the budget for the financial year 2023/2024.

“Ministry of public service should change the name of specialists from medical officer special grade to Associate consultant in the current public service structure,” he said.