Former Chief Justice Bart Magunda Katureebe has attributed the virtue of honesty he learned from his father for the success he has had in his life.

Katureebe made the remark at the launch of his autobiography “My Life” to a packed audience of Uganda’s leading politicians and professionals.

The event took place on Thursday at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

A moved Katureebe said he was inspired to write the story of his life because many people do not know, “the person behind the robes.” He said all his success was not his but was helped along his journey by the lessons from his parents and siblings who always supported him behind the scenes.

The book focuses on Katureebe’s service in the three branches of government. Justice Katureebe served as Chief Justice between 2015 and 2020.

Former Vice President Specioza Wandera Kazibwe lauded Katureebe for his dedication and integrity during his time of service to the country.

Kazibwe called upon Ugandans and leaders to respect and follow the law to aid governance and development in the country.

“Lets us not privatise education to the detriment of the future of our country, let us not privatise health to the detriment of the health of our people. Let us make sure that our public health facilities and systems work to produce healthy Ugandans who are actually able to sit in the classrooms and understand where they are there,“ she said.

The current Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo described him as a man of great humility emphasizing the need for equitable justice in the legal fraternity to aid development in the country.

Archbishop Ssemogerere shakes hands with CJ Owiny-Dollo

“He is a man of great humility, but beneath this humility is a persona made of steel,” said the Chief Justice

He narrated that during his (Katureebe) time as Attorney General, he was not afraid to stand on the side of the law.

He stated that one time in an NRM caucus meeting, chaired by the President Museveni, Katureebe advised against a bill that was being pursued and the caucus went ahead because they had the majority.

“I advised the president to listen to his Attorney General to interpret the constitution. The majority had their way, stampeded themselves in Parliament and came up with a law which was struck down by court and they had to go back to square one,” Owiny-Dollo said.

Owiny-Dollo said Katureebe was driven by his conscience and conviction and, “I’m glad to have served under him. I’m the first Deputy Chief Justice to rise to the position of Chief Justice in this country. I was his deputy and he mentored me.”

Katureebe’s Memoir sheds light on politics, government and private life.

The book chronicles Katureebe’s illustrious career, recounting his life from a goat herds boy in Bunyaruguru to public service in the three branches of government that saw him rise to head the judicial branch of government as Chief Justice.

There was a reading session of excerpts from the book that had his wife Bernadette reminisce how they met, Makerere University classmate, Olara Otunnu recounting the school days and former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi on their early days of service during the turbulent times among others.

Former premier Amama Mbabazi speaks at Bart Katureebe book launch

The former Kenyan Attorney General and Senator Amos Wako, who served as Attorney General in Kenya, at the time Katureebe held the same office in Uganda and worked with him on treaties binding the East African Community.

He described Katureebe as an honourable man. On a private note, he revealed the origin of his friend Katureebe’s name.

“His parents had lost children before Katureebe was born. The gave him the name Katureebe (Let’s see if he will survive). He not only survived as a child but also survived the most difficult and turbulent times in Uganda, which caused his family to split as he went to exile in Kenya. He first settled in Busia, where I served as senator for 10 years,” Wako said.

In his remarks ,Katureebe emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability, as well as the need for collaboration between different branches of government.

Katureebe writes about his Bunyaruguru roots and how at one time they were a minority within the Ankole ethnic group.

“When I was getting married to my wife Bernadette, some of her uncles were wondering why she got a man from Bunyaruguru. When I write about these experiences, I want people to understand what those who come from these minority groups have gone through, but also, it is important for my children, grand-children and others to know the history behind these turbulent moments,” he shared.

“The book is only a microcosm of what has gone right and wrong along the way. It is not all gloom and I hope reading it gives you the entertainment value that I believe is within,” he added.

Guests at the event had the opportunity to have the author autograph the book for them.