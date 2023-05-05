By Lawrence Mushabe

Residents of Kigungu Village in Division B, Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District, have threatened to demonstrate against the poor state of their road.

The road that covers 13km from is the only emergency exit direct from Entebbe International Airport to Kitooro town has recently worsened due to the rainy season making it nearly impassable.

Business people, motorists , fishermen among others use this road to access Kigungu landing site but have to struggle through potholes, a slippery surface slipperiness and sometimes results in accidents as well as leaving many vehicles in poor mechanical condition.

Sulait Ssempebwa, councillor LCV Entebbe Municipality, said that despite Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) claiming to spend shillings 478 million per year on maintenance of Kigungu road, it remains in a bad state.

“We are ready to mobilise all our people to protest over the state of this road. First of all as leaders we have contacted everyone including Uganda Civil Aviation Authority; they told us that they have never stopped anyone from working on Kigungu Road and the road has a lot of potholes, slippery and has no lights. We call upon UNRA (Uganda National Roads Authority) to avail the report on Kigungu road such that we look for the way forward ,” Sulait said.

Sulait said that during the 2017 launch of the expansion of Entebbe International airport, President Museveni proposed that Kigungu road be constructed but up to now nothing has been done.

“UNRA officials told us that the road would be worked on in December last year. Later, they said January this year but we have not seen anyone come. This road has since scared investors and business people who land at Entebbe international airport and attempt to use this road. We have parked our motor vehicles due to the bad state of this road. We have even lost jobs because of this road,” Otieno Sunday, boda boda cyclist, Kigungu said.

Entebbe Municipality Mayor, Fabrice Rulinda said several letters have been submitted to UNRA (Uganda National Roads Authority) and Ministry of transport and Works to secure funds to start constructing 13km Kigungu road among other roads in Entebbe.

Fabrice also said the Municipality has already started on the construction several roads that cover a range of 11 kilometres in Entebbe including Lake Victoria Road, Ham Mukasa road, Goers Road, Jinja road, Kampala road, Njeru Road among other roads.

“We have been pushing to ensure Kigungu road is priotised but unfortunately we have no funds to construct this road. But also our people need to understand that right now we can’t do much on that road because of the rainy season that’s making it impassable these days,” Rulinda stated

Member of Parliament for Entebbe Municipality, Micheal Kakembo Mbwatekamwa also accused UNRA (Uganda National Roads Authority) for the delayed and improper plans towards constructing Kigungu Road.