Electronic media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Google, Netflix, eBay, Amazon,Ali Express among others have been slapped with a non-resident tax of value added tax of services supplied in Uganda.

Among the key electronic services imported to be taxed include political, cultural, religion and any live stream services.

The VAT is subjective to returns beyond shillings 150m.

This tax was however challenged by the shadow finance minister Muwanga Kivumbi arguing it had political intentions behind it.

Deputy chair finance Jane Pacutho said, “The Committee observed that a non-resident person eligible to file VAT returns for services supplied in Uganda for digital services supplied through online or digital network.”

But Muwanga Kivumbi argued, “I have questions on the definition of electronic. This definition harbours far-reaching implications and is likely to result in political abuse, unwarranted restrictions on civil liberties and sharp decline in the use and demand of technological services.”

He went on, “The definition seems to cover even those platforms and services that are accessed free of charge online. How would you then charge someone VAT over services accessed at no cost. for instance live streaming, social media and other platforms.”

What is the definition of the electronic services in the value added tax?

The amendment defines the term “electronic services” that are subject VAT to mean services supplied through online or digital network by a supplier from a place of business outside Uganda to a recipient in Uganda including-

(i) websites, web-hosting or remote maintenance of programs and equipment:

(ii) softwares and the updating of softwares

(iii) images, text and information;

(iv) Access to databases ;

(v) self-education packages;

(vi) music, films ond games; including games of chance;

(vii) political, cultural, artistic. sporting, scientific on other broadcasts ond events: including television;

(viii) advertising platforms;

(ix) streaming platforms and subscription-based services;

(x) cab-hailing services; (xi) cloud storage

(xii) data ware housing;

(xiii) any other service

The MPs questioned why the government that is imploring the population to embrace digitalisation is again choosing to stab itself through imposing more taxes on online platforms.

The MPs reasoned that the tax concerns ahead of the next election over fear that this could be a tool to close online platforms

Muwanga said, “We fear that as we head to elections this could be a tool to cripple civic space. It could be misused.”