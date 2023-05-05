The controversial Apaa land conflict has resulted into UPDF boss running to the High Court Civil Division seeking for Shs600 million as compensation for defamation.

Maj Trevor Kibuuka the second in command of the 71st Battalion and Sector Commander Apaa through his lawyers of Conrad Oroya Advocates has jointly sued the editor in chief Daily Express News, an Online Publication together with Amacha Goli accusing them of defamation.

In his suit, Kibuuka claims that on April, 5, 2023, the defendants published a malicious and false story on the Daily Express News that he is working in consonant with unnamed Indian land grabber.

The plaintiffs were accused of grabbing 300 hectares Ngora East which is part of the settlement and he is helping a group of soldiers and people from Acholi community to loot household properties belonging to Caesar Mumgbwi.

According to Court documents, Kibuuka accused the defendants of portraying him before the well thinking members of the society that he is being masquerading as a State House official assigned to pacify Apaa Area hence helped to lumbering and logging of Zoka Central Forest Reserve and illegally fueling the charcoal trade in the area.

“ That the defendants also falsely accused the plaintiff of ordering the soldiers to undress ladies, lay them naked, legs forcefully spread widely apart that the plaintiff inserted stick in a woman’s private parts, well knowing that those were false accusations meant to tarnish the very good reputation and image of the plaintiff,” court documents say.

Kibuuka further claims that the defendants accused him of burning child’s lips with burning cigarettes which caused him to suffer psychological torture, mental anguish.

He wants court to direct the defendants to compensate him with Shs600 million as damages, an order for exemplary damages, apologising to him three times on the said platform used to defame him and costs of the matter.

The defendants have not yet filed their defense.