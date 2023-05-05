Black rice is gaining popularity due to its rich nutritional content and unique flavour.

This new variety developed by scientists at the National Crops Resource Research Institute Namulonge, led by Samson Ojakol, promises to revolutionise the industry in Uganda, Africa, and around the globe.

Scientist Samson Ojakol

Through traditional breeding techniques, this new variety has been developed to have a higher yield than existing varieties.

This means that farmers can grow more rice, increasing their income and improving their standard of living.

Namulonge is a small village located in the central region of Uganda, nestled amidst systematic hills and lush greenery.

What sets this village apart is its contribution to the world of science and agriculture; it is where a team of scientists have developed a new variety of rice called black rice.

Black rice, also known as forbidden rice, is a type of rice that has a dark, almost black colour due to its high anthocyanin content.

Anthocyanins are antioxidants that have been linked to numerous health benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease. Black rice is also a rich source of fibre, protein, and iron.

The development of black rice at Namulonge was no easy feat. The team of scientists, led by Samson Ojakol, spent years researching and experimenting with different rice varieties to develop a strain that could thrive in the local Ugandan climate and soil conditions.

The result was a variety of black rice that not only had all the health benefits associated with black rice but also had a higher yield and was more resistant to disease and pests than traditional rice varieties.

The introduction of black rice, when released, will have a significant impact on the local community in Namulonge and beyond.

Farmers will be able to grow a crop that is not only healthier but also more profitable, as black rice commands a higher price in the market due to its unique colour and health benefits.

In addition, the development of black rice has put Namulonge on the map as a hub of agricultural innovation and scientific research.

The new black rice variety developed by Ojakol is still being tested, but it is expected to be rolled out to farmers in the near future. Its potential to improve the lives of farmers and boost the economy is exciting news for the rice industry and consumers alike.

Black rice is already a popular food item in many countries, and this new variety promises to make it even more valuable. With Ojakol’s expertise and dedication to his work, the future of the black rice industry in Namulonge, Uganda, is looking bright.

The National Crops Resources Research Institute continues to conduct research on other crops, such as cassava and maize, with the aim of improving food security and livelihoods in Uganda and beyond.

Their work serves as a reminder of the critical role that science and innovation play in addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges, such as food insecurity and malnutrition.

