The former “Tourism” ambassador for both Uganda and Tanzania, Zari Hassan has challenged President Museveni to work on the terrible roads in the city, saying the country’s roads look like fish ponds.

Zari who was named a tourism ambassador for Uganda in 2018 by the Uganda Tourism Board and also later appointed Tourism Ambassador by Tanzania says that she will not look on as the country’s roads make headlines for literally the wrong reasons.

“Ugandans need road repairs, how does a whole country have potholes sizes of fish ponds? No No No,” Zari differed.

Adding that this is “unacceptable”.

She accused government officials of not caring for the common person since they are having heavy cars capable of manoeuvring the roads.

Zari joins the rest of the Ugandans under the leadership of cartoonist Jim Spire Ssentongo in the protest against the bad roads in the city centre.

Most of the time, Zari is out of the country while concentrating on the family business way back in South Africa but while in Uganda, she cruises mainly in big cars ranging from Range Rovers to Land Cruisers never the less, she came out to add a voice