The former Member of Parliament for Kigulu North, Edward Baliddawa has been recognised with an award for his outstanding contribution to media development through Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

He was awarded by the Uganda Media Sector Working Group (UMSWG) on Wednesday as journalists in Uganda and across the globe commemorated World Press Freedom Day.

This year’s theme to mark press day was “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights”.

UMSWG also recognised Justice Kenneth Kakuru for his outstanding contribution to the protection of freedom of speech, access to information and the whole gamut of rights that he fought to protect and spread.

Baliddawa, who is also a regular Nile Post columnist, is commonly known by many people as the “Father of Internet in Uganda”. This is because he was one of the early adopters and spreaders on the internet and associated information communications technology (ICT).

In 1985, Baliddawa encountered American missionaries at the University of Belgrade, Yugoslavia that would lead him to Abilene Christian University in Texas (USA) in 1992.

He would interface with scientists at National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) and get steeped in the new information technology spreading out of the US military, space research and security agencies. This would change him and Uganda forever.

Baliddawa had gone to train as a preacher of the word of God but he would end up not as a disciple of Jesus but a fanatical disciple of the Internet, a new technology that was only starting to take shape around the world.

Balidawa started picking and curating Uganda news onto his new platform UGANDANET hosted at his university so that Ugandans in the diaspora could read news from home faster.

On return home, he would be instrumental in the establishment and popularising of Starcom which later merged with Infomail to form Infocom that biggest internet company in Uganda before the arrival of the mobile phone companies.

He preached the goodness of the Internet in universities and in government, getting them connected onto the web.

His company, Uganda Home Pages Ltd (UHPL), built most of the first websites in this country for private and government entities. He would also serve as chairperson of Parliament’s ICT committee and play a leading role in establishment of Uganda’s ICT infrastructure backbone.