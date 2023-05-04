President Museveni has met Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and his supporters under the MK Movement at State House in Entebbe.

Among the leaders of the MK Movement present during the meeting were Michael Nuwagira Kaguta also known as Toyota, Andrew Mwenda, Balam Barugahara, MPs David Kabanda(Kasambya), Lilian Aber(Kitgum district) and Michael Mawanda for Igara East .

Whereas details of the meeting are scanty, it is said the president commended the group of its efforts for bringing about cohesion in the country.

“While noting the efforts of the group towards unity and cohesion of the country, he spoke to them about the need for patriotism, Pan-Africanism and democracy in the socio-economic transformation of Uganda and Africa,” the State House said.

Earlier this year, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba slammed the old generation of leaders to which his father, Museveni belongs for dominating the young generation noting that he is tired of waiting.

He consequently declared his presidential ambitions, come 2026.

“The Prime Minister of UK is 42 years old, the Prime Minister of Finland is 37 years. Some of us are hitting 50 years old. We are tired of waiting forever. We will take a stand! Fidel Castro, my HERO, became President at 32 years. I’m about to hit 49 years old. It’s really not right. The Presidency of the nation is meant for young men. How many agree with me that our time has come? Enough of the old people ruling us. Dominating us. It’s time for our generation to shine,” Gen Muhoozi tweeted.

“You have wanted me to say it forever! Okay, in the name of Jesus Christ my God, in the name of all the young people of Uganda and the world and in the name of our great revolution, I will stand for the Presidency in 2026!”

Muhoozi and his supporters of the MK Movement have for the past year been traversing the country opening chapters around the country and abroad as the former commander of the UPDF Land Forces garners support for his upcoming presidential bid.

However critics, especially members of opposition and some government officials have continued to cite double standards that have seen Gen Muhoozi allowed to exercise partisan politics while still serving as an army officer.

These have argued that acts with political overtones by serving officers like Gen David Sejusa and Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde have been met with quick and malevolent crackdowns by the UPDF which included suspensions and court proceedings in the name of disciplinary sanctions a manifestation of discriminatory approach in application and enforcement of the law.

However, the same has not applied to Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.