The remains of an Australian man who vanished while fishing with friends have been found inside a crocodile.
Kevin Darmody, 65, was last seen at Kennedy’s Bend – a well-known saltwater crocodile habitat in a remote part of northern Queensland – on Saturday.
After a two-day search of the area, police euthanised two large crocodiles and found human body parts.
Police said it was a “tragic ending” for Mr Darmody. A formal identification process will be carried out.
Mr Darmody was an experienced fisherman and a well-known member of the community in Cape York.
The two crocodiles, which measured 4.1m (13.4 ft) and 2.8m in length, were shot dead on Monday about 1.5 km (0.9 miles) from where he was last seen.
Source: BBC
