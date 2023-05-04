President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday afternoon met a team in charge of the political activities of his son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The team also dubbed the MK Movement sat for hours explaining to President Museveni their work and different programs.

The meeting that took place at Entebbe State House was attended by members: Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Michael Nuwagira alias Toyota, Balaam Barugahara, Lillian Aber, Daudi Kabanda, Michael Mawanda and Andrew Mwenda among others.

In the meeting, MK movement members spoke more, while President Museveni listened. They expounded on their works, which they claimed were aimed at uniting the country, engaging the youth, and providing a direction towards social-economic transformation.

There was little talk about the political transition, and the topic did not come up at all.

According to a source at State House, the meeting was casual and more of a familiarization meeting, with both parties in the meeting informally aware but not formally discussing the matter.

“From the onset, everyone seemed to have an idea what should have been discussed, but they chose to formally talk about something else,” the source said.

The source further added that on the sidelines of the meeting, the MK movement team continued to raise the matters among themselves, insinuating time and again that they are in their future home.

Meanwhile, President Museveni later thanked the group for the work they are doing uniting the country, adding that he was happy with the way they were handling the youth.

He advised them to avoid mistakes of the past Ugandan political groups like the politics of identity and religion, urging that the NRM’s longevity is hinged on a doctrine of people-centred politics rather than divisions along tribal and religious lines.

The group was later dismissed and their head Gen Muhoozi remained behind for a one-on-one meeting with the President.

A group photo was then taken and the group left the State House in extremely high spirits.

