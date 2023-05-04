The Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games –2023 edition today received a boost of Uganda Shillings 240 Million from Fresh Dairy, a leading dairy producer in Uganda as title sponsorship for the championship as part of its shared value towards supporting sports and health in Uganda.

Marketing Manager Fresh Dairy – Vincent Omoth said, “In 2019, Fresh Dairy committed to a five-year contract with Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association to boost sports in secondary schools across Uganda and this year, we have boosted the games with Two Hundred Forty Million (240 Million) Uganda shillings.

Over the past three editions, Fresh Dairy is pleased to see a progression in secondary school sports through better quality of sports being played now, but also an increase in the number of students and schools participating. This year, Fresh Dairy’s sponsorship will go towards administrative costs for the games to heighten participation and interest in the games both nationally and regionally.”

The draws for the national finals scheduled to take place from 7th to 15th May 2023 were flagged off by the Commissioner in Charge of Physical Education – Ministry of Education and Sports Reverend Canon Duncan Mugumya Lameck.

Mugisa Christopher, Chief Executive Officer – Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) the organizers of the Games mandated by Ministry of Education and Sports said, ‘This year, the Fresh Dairy Secondary School games will have a total of approximately Four Thousand Twenty Three thousand (423,000) students, which is also an increase in the number of students taking part compared to the past two years. The total number of disciplines to be competed in will remain at seven (7) as in 2022 although the number of teams has increased as follows:

Discipline Boys Girls Total No. of Teams Basketball 32 32 64 Football Girls U20 – 48 48 Rugby – 15’ 12 8 20 Hockey 12 12 24 Table Tennis 16 16 32 Bad Minton 16 16 32 Tennis 16 16 32

Mugisa further said that the Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games National Finals which will start on 7th till 15thMay 2023 will take place in Mbarara at Ntare Secondary School. All the finalists will qualify for the East African Secondary School Games set for Huye, Rwanda in August 2023.

Omoth said, “As title sponsors of the Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games we are humbled by the role we are playing in growing the stature of Uganda’s secondary schools games. Fresh Dairy’s sponsorship essentially serves to nurture the sporting talent of our youth while highlighting the need for health and nutrition using our products which are great for refreshment and post-work out replenishment. Fresh Dairy believes in developing a complete individual in terms of Sports, Academia and Health.”

Fresh Dairy produces healthy and nutritious products that are ideal nutrition boosters to include Fresh Milk, Flavoured milk, Long life or UHT milk, powdered milk, yoghurt, butter, ghee and cream, all coming in various sizes to suit varying customer preferences.