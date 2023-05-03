In a move that will leave many a Ugandan sports leader raise an eyebrow or two, German Bundesliga 2 football club, Fortuna Düsseldorf, has announced plans to offer FREE TICKETS to all spectators at their home games, in a bid to put fans back at the heart of the match-day experience.

Now, this might sound like a crazy idea for Ugandan sport, especially because by our amateur nature, we primarily rely on match-day revenue and sponsorship deals to fund our respective operations. But could this be the actual way forward for Ugandan sports? Let’s explore.

Firstly, let’s look at the advantages of this model. For one, it puts fans at the centre of sports development, recognizing their importance in driving the success of the industry. I feel that this is an aspect we have overtime largely overlooked in Ugandan sport, where the focus has been on generating revenue rather than building a strong foundation for sports development.

Fans are the lifeblood of any sports industry. They provide the passion, energy, and support that drives teams to success. Without fans, there would be no sports industry to speak of. So, by focusing on the needs of fans, we can create a sustainable revenue generation model that benefits everyone, making the short-term sacrifice of losing match-day revenue worth the long-term success of building a sustainable sports industry.

The benefits of this model go beyond revenue generation. By building a strong foundation for sports development that puts fans at the centre, we can create a more inclusive, sustainable, and successful industry that benefits everyone.

Secondly, this model has the potential to provide value to corporate sponsors who don’t seem to currently see the benefits of investing in Ugandan sports, otherwise highly successful teams wouldn’t be going the years they currently do without sponsorship. By potential corporate sponsors aligning themselves with a community-focused initiative such as ‘Fortuna For All’, they can connect with the wider community and build a positive brand image that goes beyond simply sponsoring a team or event.

The key question then becomes, “how can sports entities in Uganda speak to the needs of corporate companies to ensure sustainability of partnerships?”

One sure way is to emphasize the community aspect of sports development. By working with local businesses and investing in youth academies or grassroots teams, sports entities are able to show their commitment to building strong, sustainable communities that are invested in the success of sports.

Another way is to embrace new models of engagement and investment. This could involve exploring innovative sponsorship models that go beyond traditional revenue sharing arrangements, or partnering with social impact organizations to drive positive change in the community.

Traditional revenue sharing arrangements have limited potential for growth, and do not take into account the needs of the wider community. By exploring innovative sponsorship models, such as partnerships with social impact organizations, sports entities can build stronger connections with their communities and drive positive change.

Such partnerships can provide value to sponsors by connecting them with local communities and building a positive brand image that goes beyond simply sponsoring a team or event. This approach also has the potential to create a ripple effect that benefits society as a whole, by addressing social issues such as poverty, gender inequality, and lack of access to education or healthcare.

In addition, partnering with social impact organizations can help the sports entities themselves to build stronger relationships with their communities, leading to greater engagement and participation in their respective sports. This will likely in turn lead to a more sustainable and successful industry for all involved, as more people become invested in the success of sports, both as fans and as active participants.

So, yes! The ‘Fortuna For All’ project by Fortuna Düsseldorf might sound like a crazy idea to some, but it has the potential to revolutionize the way we approach sports development in Uganda. Fans and the community must always be at the heart of sports development, never the by the way they often are carried as, and by complementing that with embracing new models of engagement and investment, we can build a strong foundation for future growth and success.

It is about time thinking creatively, adapting to the changing landscape of modern sport, and building a sports industry that is inclusive, sustainable, and successful, were the only way we approached sport in this country.