The Speaker, Anita Among and Deputy Attorney General (AG) Jackson Kafuuzi have mended fences after clashing in Parliament over Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023.

On Tuesday, Among ruled that Kafuuzi would never defend bills in Parliament under her leadership, accusing him of dishonesty and misinforming the President.

This followed discontent from the members of the House who accused Kafuuzi of leading the process of enacting the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, assuring members on the floor that he had no objection to it but later advised against the President signing the same bill.

Addressing the MPs’ concerns, the Deputy AG had defended his decision to advise the President not to sign the bill into law, saying by doing so, he was performing his duties.

“I understand the mood, and I also understand the mood with which we passed this law. So, when someone expresses disappointment that I wrote to the President, I think I understand their disappointment. My role is to advise the President,” Kafuuzi told MPs.

However, the Speaker blasted Kafuuzi for acting in a ‘dishonesty’ manner when in his letter to the President, stated that Parliament had made mistakes in passing the bill yet he was involved in enacting the same bill. For that reason, Among had ruled that Kafuuzi should not defend bills in Parliament again.

“Hon Kafuuzi, there’s one Speaker in this House, and you will never come and disrespect the Speaker. You cannot report this House and say we made a mistake, forced you, and from today onwards, you will not come to this House to defend any bill. You will not do it under my leadership.“ Among ruled.

However, addressing journalists shortly after the Speaker’s order, Kafuuzi did not hold back, and maintained he had done no wrong in advising the President.

“If we make a law that has mistakes, that law will be challenged in courts of law, and that law will be thrown out, and then we will have wasted time in Parliament in passing that law.. The fact that President sent the bill back to Parliament and the House is reconsidering it, shows that the President agreed with me.” Kafuuzi told journalists.

However, the two, later reconciled after Kafuuzi apologised for misleading the Parliament on the bill. Consequently, Among rescinded her decision barring the Deputy AG from defending bills in Parliament.

In his letter, Kafuuzi had advised the President to seek revisions of several provisions, including some that were vaguely written and the one imposing the death penalty for aggravated homosexuality.

It should be recalled that days ago, following a meeting with the NRM Parliamentary Caucus, President Museveni ordered Parliament to reconsider the Bill for review and consequential signing.

On Tuesday, Parliament passed the bill according to the President’s recommendations.