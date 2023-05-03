In order to combat violent cattle rustlers in northern Uganda, joint security agencies have posted more visible security apparatus along all major routes bordering the Karamoja region, including the deployment of a new military detachment in Otuke district.

“We have been getting concerns of cattle rustling and a ray of criminal activities like murder, aggravated robberies and other threats of violence. As a result the joint security agencies agreed to reorganize the security posture and enhance deployments to secure the border districts to protect communities along these areas,” Spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed while addressing a security press briefing in Kampala.

Enanga revealed that beginning this month, police and army have posted patrols and high security visibility to counter Karamajong warriors in the districts of Agago, Otuke, Kitgum Alebtong and Abim districts.

Some of the latest security interventions include establishing a military detach at Gotafoko which is one of the main routes to Otuke district which the violent Karamajong warriors were using to enter Otuke and cause mayhem.

“We have also put up visible deployment and patrols in Kiri and Abim town council and also dominated other black spots including crossing corridors in Agago and Kitgum districts as well as intensified use of checkpoints to intercept animals in transit,” Enanga told the press on Tuesday.

He stated that security has been reviewed since the deputy inspector general of police, Maj. Gen Tumusiime Katsigazi, visited this volatile region, and that an assessment has been completed, which has improved security in the area.

The joint security agencies also launched an operation dubbed “Usalama kwa wote” with the goal of disarming all Karamajong warriors both voluntarily and forcibly in order to restore peace and security in the region. This operation resulted in the recovery of thousands of illegal firearms and ammunition rounds, as well as suspected stolen cattle.

The police spokesperson further expressed gratitude towards the police Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) for staying focused in securing the region and encouraged violent actors to desist from illegal activities which will lead to their arrest or even put out of action.