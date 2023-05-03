Malaria remains a significant public health concern in Uganda, ranked the third highest globally burdened with malaria cases, according to a 2019 World Health Organization (WHO) report. The disease is the leading cause of death in Uganda, with a higher prevalence among children under five years and pregnant women. However, thanks to the concerted efforts of various stakeholders, including NBS Television, Uganda is taking steps toward eliminating malaria.

One of the most recent initiatives was the Ride Against Malaria organized by the Rotary Club of Kisaasi-Kyanja, and other partners, including NBS TV, held on April 27th, 2023, at the Las Vegas Hotel in Mbarara. The event aimed to raise awareness of malaria, raise funds to promote behavioral change toward the correct use of mosquito nets and supplement the government’s efforts towards purchasing rapid malaria testing kits.

During the event, stakeholders highlighted the importance of creating a private-public partnership to promote malaria prevention at the household level, particularly in highly endemic areas. This would include encouraging communities to plant malaria-resistant plants around their homesteads, using indoor residue sprays (IRS), insecticide-treated nets (ITNs), and adhering to dosages.

NBS TV was applauded for its role in spearheading and creating publicity for the event. As a leading media house in Uganda, NBS TV has been instrumental in informing and transforming the country, focusing on health-related issues.

The station has consistently provided a platform for experts to discuss malaria and other health concerns. It has helped raise public awareness and support for initiatives to improve public health outcomes.

NBS TV’s participation in the Ride Against Malaria is part of its broader commitment to promoting health education and awareness in Uganda.

Through its informative programming, NBS TV is helping to educate and inform Ugandans about critical health issues and encouraging them to take an active role in promoting their own health and well-being.

By working together, we can eliminate malaria in Uganda and ensure a healthier, more prosperous future for all Ugandans.