Personal and body care product company, Movit Products has held week-long safety activities to raise awareness on safety at work and within communities.

The initiative themed, ‘Our aim; zero injuries’ was also aimed at commemorating the world day for safety and health at work.

The activities included machine safety awareness within the manufacturing plant, fire drill training for staff, and road safety awareness which featured donation of reflector jackets to boda boda riders and traffic officers stationed along Entebbe Road – Nyanama suburbs.

The chairman of Nyanama Central Boda Stage, Mubiru Sulaiman received the jackets on behalf of the riders.

Speaking at the event, the Movit Group Chief Financial Officer, Steven Mwesigwa said the company holds a socially responsible investment practice hence the donation purposed to drive the agenda of bringing about social change through a proactive approach to ensure that riders are visible and safe on the road.

Superintendent of Police, Godfrey Mwesigye, the Kampala Metropolitan South regional traffic commander, Superintendent of Police (SP) Godfrey Mwesigye stressed the need for obeying traffic rules and etiquette.

He said that more than 3,000 people die every day due to road accidents resulting from human errors such as overspeeding, drunken driving, distractions to drivers, avoiding safety gears and non-adherence to lane driving, and overtaking in a wrong manner, among others.

“Currently we record several accidents resulting from bad driving, and they are not about to stop until we are part of the solution of obeying traffic rules,” he said.

The safety week was climaxed by fire drills, and fire extinguisher safety training conducted by Corporal Raymond Bwambale from Uganda Police fire directorate.