The Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda (IBAU) has announced that the Minister for East African Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga will grace this year’s annual insurance broker’s conference .

This year’s conference will be held on between May 18 and 19 at the Nile resort hotel in Jinja.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, Paul Muhame the board chairman for IBAU who also doubles as the Chief Executive officer for Balpack insurance group limited said the conference will aim at creating a platform for insurance practitioners, business fraternity and government agencies across variant sectors of economy under the theme, ‘Rethink, re-energize and reshape.’

“This year’s conference will provide a platform for discussion of how we can cause change within organizations, align business operations in view of the current regulatory demands, promote a healthy workforce, interrogate technology and its impact on service delivery as we plan for sustainability and the future of our organizations,”Muhame said.

He revealed that David Wakyiku, the Managing Director for ASIGMA, a financial and advisory firm that supports the private sector and development partners will be the keynote speaker whereas the Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda, Al-Haji Ibrahim Kaddunabbi Lubega, will be the Chief Guest.

According to Ritah Mutesi Kabayiza, the conference convener and Executive Director for Willis Towers Watson insurance Brokers Ltd, the annual conference will for the first time be held outside Kampala.

“The insurance brokers clientele is spread out across the country and in 2023, we begin the journey of reaching out to all as we re-echo the critical role played by Insurance Brokers in the insurance buying chain,” Mutesi said.

She applauded the sponsors of the conference in Jinja for the support.