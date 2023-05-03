The Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court in Kampala has set May 25 as the date to start hearing of the case in which State Minister for Karamoja affairs, Agnes Nandutu is accused of diverting iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Program.

On Wednesday when the case came for mention, the trial judge, Lady Justice Jane Kajuga Okuo directed that the state completes disclosure of evidence against Nandutu to her lawyers by May, 5, 2023 before trial officially kicks off on May, 25.

The case has since been adjourned to that date.

The case

The minister is charged with dealing with suspect property contrary to section 21a(1) of the Anti Corruption Act 2009 was read for her.

Under the charge, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) contends that during the month of June 2022, at the OPM stores Namanve, Mukono District and Kkola cell , Bulwanyi Parish in Mukono district, the minister dealt with 2000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 by receiving and holding the said iron sheets which she had reason to believe were acquired as a result of lose of public property , an offence under section 10(1) of the Anti Corruption Act 2009.

Nandutu denied the charges.

The evidence

According to evidence lined up against Nandutu by the DPP, the Ministry of Karamoja in 2021 received a shs39.9billion supplementary budget which was meant for disarmament and community empowerment program in Karamoja.

“The money was to be used to procure goats and iron sheets for the reformed youth warriors known as Karachunas and other vulnerable groups like the elderly and women in Karamoja sub-region,” the indictment says.

The indictment says that the Office of the Prime Minister later identified MM Integrated Steel Mills Uganda Limited and M/S Roofings Group to supply pre-painted iron sheets and these were marked “Office of the Prime Minister.”

On June, 8, 2022, one Joshua Abaho, a senior assistant secretary in the OPM and a personal assistant to Minister, Mary Goretti Kitutu wrote an internal memo to the undersecretary requesting for the release of 10,000 iron sheets for Moroto.

“This request was made to have the said iron sheets to be used at the official launch of the distribution of items including iron sheets by the president. The launch was to be held in Moroto on June, 13, 2022 at Naitakwae grounds in Moroto district. The internal memo also had a request to authorize one trailer to transport the iron sheets to Moroto,” the indictment says.

The iron sheets were released and Minister Kitutu’s personal assistant, Joshua Abaho picked 1000 iron sheets, leaving behind 9000 that were delivered to Moroto for the launch officiated by President Museveni.

The indictment says Nandutu who is charged with dealing with suspect property contrary to section 21a(1) of the Anti Corruption Act 2009 got involved after the Minister for Karamoja,Mary Goretti Kitutu gave her a call informing her that she had given her 2000 iron sheets to help the victims of landslides whose houses had been swept away.

“The offer of 2000 iron sheets was from the balance of 9000 initially meant for the official launch in Moroto district. The accused(Nandutu), accepted and confirmed availability with Joshua Abaho, the personal assistant to hon. Kitutu. On June 23, 2022, the accused availed shs750,000 for transport and sent her political assistant, Evelyn Bazibu to OPM Namanve stores to pick the iron sheets.”

The evidence by the state shows that Bazibu later got a vehicle, registration number UAZ, 347B and transported the 2000 iron sheets to her home in Namusera, Wakiso where Nandutu later went and confirmed their availability.

“In July 2022, the accused (Nandutu) called Bazibu and instructed her to get transport and loaders to have the iron sheets taken to her home in Seeta. The 2000 iron sheets were transported and delivered to the accused’s home and received by her farm manager, John Watenga.”

According to the indictment, on March, 23, 2023, when interviewed, Nandutu admitted to everything and directed police to her farm in Mukono to recover the 2000 iron sheets.

The evidence however says that at the farm, only 1617 iron sheets were recovered and the remaining 383 up to now are nowhere to be seen and that Nandutu has failed to account for them.

The indictment for Nandutu however doesnt clearly show how the iron sheets that had been taken to Moroto for the launch officiated by President Museveni later found their way at the OPM stores in Namanve.