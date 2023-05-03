President Yoweri Museveni has said that he “was happy” to appoint slain Minister Charles Okello Engola due to his popularity and achievements in the Lango Sub region.

In a condolence message Museveni says that he first met Engola at Lubiri barracks before it was returned to the Kabaka, where he was manning a 14.5mm anti-air-craft gun in 1986.

“Later, he became an infantry Commander in the Minakulu area. That is when he got his Machodwogo Kikubyo (praise name). Mac in our Luo language means fire. Dwogo, means, “Coming back” (Okudda, Okugaruka). The peasants who gave him that Praise name, meant that when he took command of the army in the area, people were able to make fires again in order to cook, warm themselves (okwoota omuriro),” he eulogised.

He said that before Engola defeating Kony and his Lords Resistance Army rebel group in the area, people were in hiding, fearing to make fire so that the terrorists do not see the fire and come for them.

“On account of that popularity, he was elected LC-5 Chairman and, eventually, Member of Parliament. I was very happy to appoint him a Minister of State. His killing by this body-guard was a big crime to patriotism in Uganda.”

Museveni said he was disappointed there was no chance to physically bring the killer of Engola to justice, but said he will address the matter of body guards in detail.

“We would have hunted him to exact justice on him. Unfortunately, he took his own life; hence, we did not have that opportunity,” he said.

“There is investigation going on. I await the conclusion of that investigation before I comment on the industry of body guarding in the wider context of mistake making and lack of patriotism,”he added