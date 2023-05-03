Housing Finance Bank (HFB) Uganda has launched a new branch in Hoima, making it the bank’s 18th countrywide.

Launched on Wednesday, the branch will provide the people of Hoima and the wider Bunyoro sub-region with access to a wide range of HFB’s banking services.

Furthermore, the new branch is aligned with the bank’s commitment to promoting financial inclusion and providing accessible and affordable financial services to individuals and businesses in the region.

Speaking at the launch, the managing director of HFB, Michael Mugabi, said they were thrilled to celebrate the opening of their first branch in Hoima, the Oil City of Uganda, and within the Albertine region.

” As the Bank, we are extremely excited to be here to launch our presence in this very powerful city of Hoima and, more importantly for us, to launch our 18th branch as the HFB. We are a growing institution, and I am happy that we continue to spread out,” Mugabi said.

He noted that the launch of a new branch in Hoima is an exciting milestone for them as a bank and a significant stride towards their core purpose of providing convenient, affordable, relevant, and empowering solutions to the people of Uganda.

“Our mandate is to ensure everyone has a roof over their head. Housing Finance wants to ensure that everybody can get funding to achieve this dream. We’ve got several solutions, including the incremental housing solution, “Zimpa Mpola Mpola”, which has already enabled over 1,500 families with low incomes to become first-time homeowners. “he added.

In his remarks, the mayor of Hoima City, Brian Adyeri Kaboyo, extended appreciation to the HFB management team for bringing the bank to Hoima, which he believes will benefit the people in his area.

“We want to appreciate you as the people of Hoima because we know the bank has many products which our people can benefit from. Hoima is a fast-growing city, and I invite you all to explore the multiple investment opportunities.” Kaboyo said.

Hannington Wasswa, the director of Commercial Banking at the Bank of Uganda, congratulated the bank on a commendable job of implementing a growth and expansion program aimed at broadening the outreach and the delivery of banking services to the Ugandan public.

He noted that Hoima City and its surrounding environments have great potential for economic growth and development, adding that the location of the new branch is well suited for HFB’s drive to extend banking services to large, medium and small-sized business enterprises.

“Hoima City and its surrounding environments have great economic growth and development potential. The region is at the forefront of Uganda’s oil exploration activities and boasts of rapid growth in various economic sectors such as agriculture and agribusiness, tourism, building and construction, trade and commerce, and many others,” Wasswa noted.

According to the bank, the latest expansion allows individuals and SMEs involved in real estate development to tap into growing housing demand and provide affordable solutions within the region.