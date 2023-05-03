Diwala, a leader in credential issuance and verification has announced its partnership with BrighterMonday Uganda,an online jobs and career platform .

Together, the two companies will collaborate to enhance the skill and document verification offerings available to their clients.

With this partnership, Diwala and BrighterMonday Uganda aim to provide businesses with a comprehensive suite of skill verification and workforce development solutions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Diwala to provide businesses with an integrated solution for skill and work experience verification which is a key pain point for the most employers who struggle with assess whether what potential employees say they did is actually what they are good at,” said Xenia Wachira, the Country Manager BrighterMonday Uganda.

“Together, we can help businesses build highly skilled work forces that are equipped to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced and ever-changing business environment.” she added.

As part of the partnership, BrighterMonday Uganda will support Diwala’s marketing efforts to grow users and uptake the credential platform into its workforce development solutions, enabling businesses to seamlessly verify the skills of employees.

In turn, Diwala will offer BrighterMonday Uganda’s clients access to Diwala’s verification solution including running exclusive surveys and focus group events to develop and iterate the offerings.

“Our partnership with BrighterMonday Uganda is a natural fit for us, because we understand the challenge employers face when it comes to verifying employees documents and work experience. We know from both in depth research and personal experiences, that this information is extremely challenging and time-consuming to attain. To address this, together with Brightermonday we are building the necessary tools businesses need to verify talent in a secure and efficient way, ” said Irene Esther Mutuzo, the Head of PR and Business Growth at Diwala.

“Further, we can provide businesses with the tools to know what gaps, if any, may exist concerning emerging market needed skills, which is essential for success in today’s competitive business landscape.”

The partnership between Diwala and BrighterMonday Uganda is expected to drive significant employer engagement for both companies and enable businesses to build more resilient, efficient, and skilled work forces, in addition to a joint webinar and focus group sessions.