Mount Moroto regional police in northern Uganda has charged to court a total of 31 Turkana from Kenya for illegally mining gold in Uganda.

The suspects were apprehended last week while mining the precious mineral in Kaabong district by the district security committee in collaboration with the joint security agencies.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the group was arrested from the subcounties of Lodiko and Timi, where they had deployed 33 gold detector machines, which were later confiscated as exhibits.

Enanga stated that the illegal mining by Turkana was stopped because it would fuel criminal activity in the region and the country as a whole.

“Such illicit mining is connected to trade based money laundering which allows criminal networks to fund a number of dangerous activities and that is why it is totally discouraged,” he said.

The law enforcement body further pointed out that such activities are also a danger to the environment and can also hazardous to the health of individuals in the neighbourhoods of the mines.

Northern Uganda especially the Karamoja region is rich in gold deposits and government through the ministry of energy and mineral development is working towards mapping out such deposits.

Following the arrest, government urged all interests individuals and companies including foreigners such as the Turkana to obtain licenses to carry out mining legally in such regions.