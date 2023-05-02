The day began with a steady downpour that guaranteed that the venue of the latest edition of Blankets and Wine – Lugogo Cricket Oval – would be wet and muddy.

However, that did not stop party people from turning up in large numbers – with many showing up in gumboots.

Some smart Ugandans even capitalised on the opportunity by selling gumboots at the venue for those that didn’t bring their own.

Revelers enjoying Blankets and Wine.

Despite the mud, the event was a resounding success, with Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) stepping up to deliver exciting experiences with several brands – Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff Pineapple, Gilbeys Mixed Berries and Rockshore Tropical Beer.

The performances

In a welcome first, the latest edition of Blankets and Wine delivered two stages to give attendees a wholesome musical experience.

Sponsored by Tusker Cider, the main stage featured live performances from a variety of artists and DJs, while the second stage – the Sound Lab – was strictly dedicated to electronic, house and amapiano with acts like Melodic Inversions, Hola Jefe, Kamali and many more performing throughout the day and into the wee hours of labour day.

Revelers at Blankets and Wine.

At the main stage, performances kicked off slightly after 3 pm with the A Ka Dope Band and Tracy Melon, followed by Akeine, who started her set with a beautifully delivered cover of Beyonce’s Sweet Dreams.

Kenyan Sol Generation signee – Bensoul performed some of his older hits like Thick Thighs, however, he threw in some new songs from his latest album – Lion of Sudah – like Legalisation and Same Page.

Joshua Baraka – a crowd favourite – performed Mama I Made It, Angel of Mine, Let Me Love and others before ending his set with the upbeat Nana.

There were other performances from Rwanda’s Mike Kayihura, Melvyn DJ, DJ Lynda Ddane and DJ Alza before the main act – South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest took the stage and performed hits like Ghetto and the classic Doc Shebeleza.

Swangz Avenue’s Azawi was the final act of the evening, taking the stage at 11:36 pm and performing songs from her rich catalogue before bringing the event to an end.

Each of UBL’s experiential zones had dedicated cocktail bars with professional mixologists preparing a wide variety of drinks for the guests.

There were also games like fussball, a 360 camera and a silent disco that had attendees hooked.

The section was such a success that most who got into it didn’t bother watching the performances that were taking place on stage.

Simon Lapyem – UBL’s Innovations Project Manager – said, “We looked to leverage our

strength in innovation to bring the consumers exciting experiences to match their lifestyles and the DNA of Blankets and Wine.”