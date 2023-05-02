The State Minister for Labour Charles Engola has been shot dead by his bodyguard.

In the incident that happened in Kyanja on Tuesday morning, the UPDF bodyguard also turned the gun onto himself.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among confirmed the incident to the house that was sitting today.

Initial reports indicate that Charles Okello Engola was stepping out of his home, heading to work when one of his bodyguards shot him dead.

The bodyguard then started roaming the neighbourhood while continuing to shoot in the air. He eventually retreated to a nearby salon, ordered the people cowering inside to leave before he turned the gun on himself.

Witnesses claim that the soldier was yelling that he had not been paid for a long time despite working for a minister.

A fellow resident and former Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebaggala was one of the first on the scene. He claimed to have seen Engola’s bodyguard on rampage in the neighbourhood. He said he advised the residents to take cover as the soldier continued to shoot in the air.

There are unconfirmed reports that the soldier shot a fellow bodyguard who has been rushed to hospital.

Several government heads, including army and police, have descended on Engola’s home. Security minister Jim Muhwezi is among those who have already converged at the home.

Engola’s last public appearance was in Namutumba district to mark International Labour Day on May 1.

This story is still developing.