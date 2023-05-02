President Museveni has said whereas a section of Ugandans are criticising government over the poor state of roads, especially in Kampala, they should remember there are good ones upcountry.

“I had a good drive in the rain from Kampala, it was a very nice drive and the road is very good all the way from Kampala to Namutumba .Therefore when we talk of the bad roads in Kampala, you should not forget that there are good roads up-country,”Museveni said.

The president was on Monday speaking during the International Labour day celebrations held in Namutumba district in the wake of an online campaign by Ugandans to showcase the state of roads in the country’s capital, Kampala.

A few weeks ago, Ugandans took to social media with the Kampala pothole exhibition in which social media users shared photos of roads with potholes across the country’s capital in which they castigated KCCA and other authorities for turning a blind eye to the deteriorating condition of roads in the city.

The social media campaign saw KCCA Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka go on the defensive saying they don’t have enough funds for road maintenance.

She noted that while KCCA requires between Shs70 billion and Shs100 billion annually to fix roads, the government only allocated Shs26 billion.

“KCCA is facing challenges with budgets. This situation is not only affecting KCCA but most ministries, departments and agencies which too have had to scale back their activities. The situation has not been helped by the increased traffic levels on the roads which in turn causes increased wear and tear. KCCA is currently constrained by the limited budget provisions to turn around this situation,”Kisaka said.

Consequently, President Museveni directed the Ministry of Finance to release funds to KCCA to enable them work on potholes in the city.

“I now direct the Ministry of Finance to urgently release the quarterly contribution to KCCA of Shs6 billion for pothole filling, repairs and maintenance of roads,” he said.